Türkiye | Seismic Operation Update #3 – Emergency Call MDRTR004 (30/06/2023) – Türkiye

In accordance with the revised operational strategy published on 07 June 2023, this emergency appeal seeks a total of 750 million Swiss francs from Federation-wide funding requirements, of which 400 million will be funded through the IFRC Secretariat, while 350 will be funded million through local fundraisers from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. And bilateral contributions and through in-kind and cash pledges to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. This revised appeal is currently 23% funded, however, there is an additional 9% in soft pledges of CHF 31,182,840.00. More funding is needed to enable the Turkish Red Crescent, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, to continue to meet the urgent and early recovery needs of people affected by the earthquake.

a. situation analysis

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred in Turkey at 4:17 am on February 6, 2023, followed by 83 aftershocks with a maximum magnitude of 6.7. Another separate earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 occurred at 1:24 p.m. the next day in the same area. Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep and Malatya were reported to be the most affected. Almost two weeks after the initial quake, a separate 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Dafne district, near the Syrian border in Hatay Province, on February 20. This was followed by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake the same evening in Samandağ district, Hatay, causing further devastation to the already hard-hit area. Since February 6, more than 24,000 tremors have been recorded in the area (AFAD 05/04/2023).

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the death toll from the devastating earthquakes has reached 50,096 (including at least 6,800, mostly Syrian refugees who are in Turkey), and 107,204 people have been injured as of April 5, 2023. Some have been displaced. 3 million people, including an estimated 528,146 evacuees ordered by the government, and more than half a million buildings suffered damage, of which at least 264,378 (about 710,000 housing units) either collapsed or were severely damaged. Roads were also severely damaged in the affected areas, which impeded access to affected communities in remote villages and areas, particularly in the early days of the disaster. In total, 17 provinces were affected by the earthquake with an estimated 9.1 million people directly affected according to the latest estimates from the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency.

Description of the crisis

Winter ended in mid-April in Turkey and temperatures are getting warmer, including in earthquake-affected areas, however, emergency shelter remains a priority for the early recovery period, particularly in facilitating the movement of people affected by movement. From tents to container cities as they gradually become available. During the first weeks of the disaster, the TRC, with support from the International Federation along with other stakeholders, focused efforts on emergency shelter needs by providing tents, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets and heating kits to face the winter. Along the same lines, hygiene and sanitation support, food distribution (soup, hot meals and food parcels), protection and health and psychological support were provided to those affected. The weather forecast for the summer season is already expected to be hot and temperatures are starting to rise. According to the United Nations Human Rights Council, the non-food item needs of people staying in tents and containers must be adapted to deal with the heat conditions. Hence, the demand for mosquito nets, insecticides, summer clothing, tent shades, and air conditioning or refrigeration systems is increasing (UNHCR 05/17/2023; STL 05/05/2023; STL 04/26/2023).

Earthquakes hit areas that were already hosting nearly 1.8 million Syrian refugees, representing 47 percent of all Syrian refugees in Turkey as of January 2023. While the situation for refugees was already difficult, especially during the winter period, the earthquake put more pressure on These populations and host communities, thus putting pressure on limited capacities.

