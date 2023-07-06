More than 1,600 earthquakes were recorded around the capital of Iceland yesterday





The possibility of a “volcanic tremor” increases in the coming hours to days. (file)

Reykjavik, Iceland:

On Wednesday, the country’s meteorological office announced that about 1,600 tremors were recorded in the area around the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, indicating that a volcanic eruption may be imminent.

(1600 GMT) on Tuesday under Mount Fagradalsfjall, which sits atop a volcanic system and where two eruptions have occurred in the past two years on the Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland’s southwestern tip. .

“Nearly 1,600 earthquakes were measured and the largest were felt in the metropolitan area,” the agency said in a statement, adding that continued seismic activity can be expected during the day.

Four of the tremors were more than four in magnitude, which is considered a mild earthquake.

The seismic activity also prompted the agency to raise its aviation alert status from “green” to “orange.”

The color code was designed to inform the aviation industry of the risks of a volcanic eruption.

Although no “volcanic tremor” has yet been observed, the possibility of one “in the hours to days to come” has increased.

Iceland is the largest and most active volcanic region in Europe.

The North Atlantic Island borders the Arctic Circle and straddles the mid-Atlantic Rim, a crack on the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

Lava erupted near Mount Fagradalsfjall, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital, Reykjavík, in 2021 and 2022, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to catch a rare glimpse of an active volcano.

(Except for the headline, this story was not edited by the NDTV staff and was published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/over-1-600-earthquakes-recorded-around-icelands-capital-yesterday-4180433 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos