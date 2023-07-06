Salesians highlight post-earthquake emergency aid – MissionNewswire





The focus shifts to reconstruction, education and welfare projects

(MissionNewswire) The Salesian missionaries of Don Bosco’s home in Aleppo opened their doors to those in need after the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria* four months ago. Today, thousands of people still live on the streets. Buildings that might have been strong enough to withstand an earthquake had previously suffered from decay due to the country’s 12 years of civil war.

Almost €2.4 million has been raised by Salesians around the world for emergency projects in the aftermath of the earthquake. In June, most of these emergency projects ended to make way for reconstruction, educational projects, and summer camps for older children and youth affected by the earthquake.

A Salesian missionary in Aleppo said: “It is calmer now. The need is still great, but in these months we have helped many people. Emergency projects will end this month to make room for reconstruction and other educational projects and care for children and young people. We continue to work on providing psychological assistance and helping them to overcome trauma.

The people’s suffering was aggravated by the earthquake and the devastating consequences of the war. Matteo Colmenares, a Salesian youth volunteer stationed in Aleppo, explained, “In Syria we find ourselves in extreme poverty because of the war and the earthquake. The basic salary in the country is 150,000 Syrian pounds (55 euros), but two hours of light a day for a week costs 100,000 Syrian pounds.”

The emergency aid projects included hosting nearly 800 people in the Salesian Center in Aleppo and distributing daily food items in remote villages during Ramadan.

The Salesian Fund also repaired damaged homes and provided academic assistance to young people, as well as supporting people with vouchers for food, electricity and basic necessities. More than 220 families received a monthly economic voucher, 116 families received one voucher for electricity, and another 220 families received vouchers for other purchases. Engineers and workers helped 40 families rebuild their homes.

Colmenares elaborated on additional health and educational support, “We have helped 300 families with the purchase of medicines and another 100 people with health advice from cardiologists and ophthalmologists. We have also provided school assistance for children between the ages of 10 and 16 thanks to our youth centers We helped 900 children and university students pay school fees, and supported 600 children to obtain school supplies.”

Thanks to an agreement with a shoe factory, Salesians have also distributed 800 pairs of shoes through a voucher to people in need. The aid extended beyond Aleppo. The Salesians have provided food to 300 people in Kafroun and are currently distributing 450 vouchers for the local market.

In the coming months, Salesians will facilitate summer camps for more than 1,000 children. The camps are designed to help young people overcome trauma, and Salesians will provide transportation, food, snacks, and educational materials for free.

Even after all these efforts, the Salesians have no intention of slowing down. They reported: “We will continue with educational projects and give priority to teaching languages, because 90% of young people leave the country – boys, to avoid military service, which can be indefinite and take them to war and girls because they do not have professional opportunities in Syria.”

The Salesian missionaries run three centers in Kafroun and the particularly intense conflict areas of Aleppo and Damascus. During the war and ongoing struggles in the country, the Salesian Centers continue to meet the needs of their communities by distributing food, economic aid, and scholarships to help young people continue their studies.

###

sources:

ANS image (permissions and usage guidelines must be requested from ANS)

Anas – Syria – Since the earthquake last February, Salesian aid has reached thousands of families in Syria

Salesian Missions – Syria

* Any goods, services, or funds provided by Salesian Missions to programs located in that country were administered in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, including sanctions administered by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://missionnewswire.org/syria-salesians-highlight-emergency-aid-after-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

