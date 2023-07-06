A 2.7 earthquake shakes the Virginia mountains Thursday morning





An early morning earthquake hit the Virginia mountains on Thursday

Dozens reported feeling an earthquake near Hillsville

Updated: 10:59 AM EST July 6, 2023

The Appalachians appear to have stabilized. There have been several earthquakes in North Carolina and the Virginia mountains over the past month, and according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the latest quake occurred at 5:50 a.m. Thursday near Healesville, Virginia. The magnitude 2.7 quake was shallow, just a quarter of a mile below the surface. The epicenter was located two and a half miles south of Healesville, just east of I-77. As of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, the USGS had received more than forty reports from people In the area who felt the shaking. The area has been seismically active since late May, when several small earthquakes occurred west of Asheville, North Carolina, over the course of two weeks. The largest earthquake had a magnitude of three point 2 on Sunday, June 4, 2023. All events were considered minor and no damage was reported. The area has been calm lately after a wave of seismic activity.

Healesville, Virginia –

The Appalachians appear to be stabilizing.

There have been several earthquakes in North Carolina and the mountains of Virginia over the past month.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the latest earthquake occurred at 5:50 a.m. Thursday near Healesville, Virginia. The magnitude 2.7 quake was shallow, just a quarter of a mile below the surface. The epicenter was located two and a half miles south of Healesville, just east of I-77.

As of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, the USGS had received more than forty reports from people in the area who felt shaking.

The area has been seismically active since late May, when several small earthquakes occurred west of Asheville, North Carolina, over the course of two weeks. The largest earthquake had a magnitude of three point 2 on Sunday, June 4, 2023. All events were considered minor and no damage was reported. The area has been calm lately after a wave of seismic activity.

