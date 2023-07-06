UN Women Brief Report on the Earthquake in Turkey: Implications and Priorities for Women and Girls (6 April 2023) – Türkiye





On the 6th of February 2023, Turkey was struck by two major earthquakes which resulted in widespread devastation in the southeastern region of the country. Thousands of aftershocks followed. The earthquake affected 11 provinces with a population of about 14 million (16.4% of the country’s total population). More than 50,000 people lost their lives, and more than 107,000 people were injured, making it the deadliest disaster since the founding of the country 100 years ago, and one of the deadliest disasters worldwide this century. Thousands of buildings sustained significant damage, including schools, healthcare facilities, and other public infrastructure such as roads, airports, seaports, oil terminals, power lines, and water and sanitation facilities. An estimated 2.7 million people have left the affected area and migrated to other parts of the country.

Status of women in the affected area before the earthquake

Women and girls make up half the population of the 11 affected districts. 54% of the population over the age of 60 are women, and 8% of the 3.5 million female-headed households have at least one child. Before the earthquakes, an estimated 7.9 percent of females and 5.9 percent of males in Turkey had disabilities. However, this number is expected to rise significantly in the aftermath of the disaster. As Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, around 1.74 million refugees (Syrians under temporary protection and international protection applicants and holders) live in the 11 earthquake-affected provinces of which almost half are women and girls.

Women are underrepresented in political decision-making in the affected provinces – only 2 of the 135 mayors (11 provinces and 124 districts) are women. The percentage of female municipal councilors is about 10%. The labor force participation rate of women in the affected region is lower than that of Turkey as a whole, and there is a significant gap between women and men in labor force participation and employment. 6 of the 11 affected provinces were among the lowest rated provinces for female employment across Turkey. Low access to the workforce and employment indicates a lack of social security and benefits. Ministry of Education data reveals that institutional childcare services are limited in the region. This is coupled with traditional gender norms that indicate women’s high participation in unpaid care and domestic work. Agriculture is one of the main sectors in the region. Almost all women working in the agricultural sector work as unpaid family workers (78.7 percent; 20.2 percent for men), and are thus denied social security benefits, health insurance, and trade union rights and are subject to poor working conditions and low wages.

According to official data on domestic violence against women, available before the earthquakes, the affected areas have a relatively lower rate of reporting to the authorities and a higher level of acceptance in the event of violence. Among the three regions where the earthquake-affected provinces are scattered, the early marriage rate was much higher than the national average. Among the 21 provinces affected by the earthquake (Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep, Diyarbakir, Kilis and Şanlıurfa) with the highest rates of marriages under the age of 18 were given priority by the efforts of the Ministry of Family and Social Services to combat early marriage through local action plans. . In affected counties, divorce, alimony, and custody are among the most common issues before family courts, which by their very nature are risks of violence against women (VAW). Criminal courts in five of the affected provinces (Adana, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Malatya and Şanlıurfa) have higher rates of sexual assault, molestation and pedophilia, compared to other provinces in their regions. These data indicate the urgent need for a strong focus on prevention, risk mitigation and support services for various forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG) in response.

