A diver in Taiwan encounters a rare earthquake fish

A diver in Taiwan experienced the thrill of a lifetime when they came face to face with a rare paddlefish, known as the ‘quakefish’, and even managed to reach out and touch the fish.

The long, slender paddlefish has a brilliant chrome-like color that reflects light like a mirror. Although it is rarely seen, it swims upright and has very large eyes.

Their striking appearance has invited countless comparisons over the years to ‘water dragons’ and looking at them, it’s easy to see how primitive cultures could see a paddlefish on the beach and assume it was a dragon.

Here, diving instructor Wang Qingru gets up close and personal with the paddlefish that typically inhabit depths ranging from 650 to 3,300 feet:

The dive instructor also shared some amazing close-up photos of their diving with paddlefish.

These fish are often harbingers of earthquakes. Before the disastrous 2011 Japan earthquake, there was an “extraordinary number” of slender paddlefish that appeared off Japan from December 2009 to March 2010 and many of these fish washed up on beaches.

This fueled the myth that these are the “earthquake fish” that appear before large earthquakes. There is no scientific evidence that this giant fish has anything to do with earthquakes but that hasn’t stopped the legend from continuing.

A massive 13-foot paddlefish washed up on a beach in Baja’s Pichilingue Bay in La Paz, Mexico in July 2020, and everyone was on alert for an impending earthquake. It didn’t help anyone’s nerves that Oaxaca had been hit by a 7.4-millionth earthquake the previous month.

In 2016, a paddlefish appeared in Japan after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake.

This “real eel” video reveals some interesting facts about paddlefish:

As a deep-water fish, there’s still a lot we don’t know about “quake fish.”

