Türkiye: Christian community in danger after earthquake





The Christian community in the earthquake-affected areas is “in great danger” due to the state of “extreme desperation”. Believers remaining in Antioch, the heart of the earthquake, can be counted “on the fingers of two hands”, in addition to daily needs, it is necessary to rebuild the social fabric “housing, school and work, otherwise people will leave.”

From 13 to 15 June in Iskenderun, the Vicar organized a meeting to discuss the situation and define interventions and activities for the coming weeks, in an environment where great needs remain.

Bishop Pizzetti explains: “Christians are no different from other minorities, they suffer from everyone’s problems: housing, work, school and daily life. It will take years to sort everything out. Even today it is difficult to say what can be done from the outside to help them, it is necessary to remember That the roots of Christianity are in these places.”

He adds that Western churches “should educate their governments and take care of them, so that they take them seriously and contribute to preserving the Christian presence in the Middle East. I am talking about serious policies that must be on the agenda.”

The February 6 earthquake remains an open wound, with a serious state of emergency continuing in 11 major centers in the south and southeast of the country. The death toll has exceeded 50,000 (in addition to the 8,000 reported by Damascus), but the numbers are not final. There are more than 160,000 collapsed or severely damaged buildings, and more than two million people displaced in the state of emergency. Added to that is the missing person whose exact number is not known.

In the first phase of the emergency, Anadolu Agency and Caritas Turkey ensured the distribution of water, food, blankets, clothes, medicines and cleaning materials to the bishop’s residence in Iskenderun on the streets and in the first camps. To this were added school tents to provide the minimum level of education and development of children in the context of dire need.

Second, the church provided tents, equipment, camp kitchens, bathrooms, canteen containers, utensils, fans, and refrigerators. During the first three months, nearly 55,000 families received basic aid, as well as psychological assistance, educational support and medical care.

In the Hatay region, which was most affected, “a large part of the population has been displaced and does not intend to return soon,” explains the Anatolian priest. He continues: “Many want to return, but it is impossible to know when. In the Antioch region, it is not possible to rebuild yet, and people are preparing to stay away from their homes for a long time.”

“Others have stayed in the area and live in tent camps or shantytowns. They need everything: food, fans and cooling facilities – with the hot season coming, in the tents, the climate is hot. There is also the problem of storing food, and it is these tasks that Caritas focuses its efforts on. today on it.”

According to a preliminary estimate, about 20% of the indigenous population remains in the most affected area, and the Church has made efforts in the past period to provide workers and artisans with tools and equipment to return to work, ”explains Msgr. Bizzeti.

He warns that delays will be “inevitably long”, because every step is controlled by the government and “nothing can be done without permits” issued after a complex bureaucratic process, especially in the event of an emergency. Finally, there are children, youth and schools, which remain “one of the hardest hit groups” after suffering and lost months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Pizzetti concludes, “This generation is destined to live a perilous school experience, added to the psychological trauma of first the health emergency and then the earthquake emergency. However, there is a lack of time and resources to even think about psychology and it is a constant struggle.” for survival “.

