4,700 earthquakes shake Iceland in 3 days! An imminent volcanic eruption





Earthquakes were recorded in Iceland in the past 48 hours.

(Icelandic Met Office)

Iceland is world famous for its stunning glaciers, active volcanoes, and hot springs that steam at sub-zero temperatures. Its contrasting landscapes have earned it a fitting nickname: the land of ice and fire!

However, alarming developments this week have put southwest Iceland – particularly the areas around its capital, Reykjavík – on alert, sparking concerns around the world.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), nearly 4,700 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount Fagradalsfjall (pronounced fagra-dals-fyell), located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, since noon on Tuesday (July 4).

Moreover, more than six earthquakes of magnitude over 3.5 have been recorded on the Reykjanes Peninsula since midnight on Thursday (July 6), with the most significant earthquakes in southwestern Iceland causing local rockfall.

In general, the current earthquake swarm is expected to continue, albeit with a slight decrease in intensity, both in terms of the number and magnitude of earthquakes.

The Icelandic Met Office has expressed concerns about an imminent volcanic eruption “within days or weeks”, advising people not to walk near rocky cliffs or steep cliffs in the area around the Keller and Vägradalsfjall volcanoes and Lake Klivarvatn.

In response to increased seismic activity, aviation alerts have been raised from “green” to “orange,” indicating a suspected large volcanic eruption, but posing limited risks to air travel. The aviation industry uses a color-coded system to assess volcanic eruption risk.

In recent years, Iceland has received worldwide attention due to its volcanic activity. The country, which is one of the largest and most volcanically active in Europe, is located on the Mid-Atlantic Mountain Range – a geological feature that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, and which is the most active source of earthquakes in the Arctic region.

The Reykjanes Peninsula experienced eruptions in both 2021 and 2022. At that time, lava eruptions near Mount Fagradalsfjall attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors who wanted to witness the rare spectacle up close.

However, the previous eruptions weren’t very nice, especially for air travel. In 2010, the eruption of Eyjafjallajokull led to nearly one lakh flight cancellations, leaving millions stranded. The lingering plumes of ash for weeks also caused the largest disruption to air traffic in peacetime, rivaling even the recent suspension of air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

