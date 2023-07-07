Türkiye raises taxes to help pay for post-earthquake rebuilding





Get free Türkiye updates

We’ll email you myFT Daily Digest with the latest Turkey news every morning.

Turkey raised taxes as part of efforts to fund the massive reconstruction bill that resulted from February’s devastating earthquake, after spending more in the run-up to the last election.

The tax increase comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to rebuild the 650,000 homes destroyed by the disaster. Analysts expect the cost of reconstructing residential and commercial buildings and key infrastructure in the vast part of southern Turkey hit by the twin earthquakes to rise to $100 billion.

Mehmet Simsek, who was appointed finance minister last month, has vowed to restore fiscal “discipline” after massive handouts, including free gas and big pay increases for civil servants, in the run-up to the May vote. Erdoğan won the elections to extend his rule over the country for a third decade, despite the severe inflation crisis that eroded his popularity.

Economists expect the Turkish government’s budget deficit to jump to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year, from just 0.9 percent in 2022, according to a survey by FactSet before Friday’s tax announcement, highlighting the overall fiscal risks.

“In light of the election-related deterioration, the earthquake in the budget balance and deeper structural issues, a major fiscal adjustment was necessary,” said Hakan Kara, former chief economist at the Central Bank of Turkey.

The tax increases are part of a broader economic shake-up led by Simsek and central bank governor Hafiz Gay Erkan, who were appointed in June to battle the economic crisis caused by Erdogan’s unorthodox policies. Ercan’s central bank has already nearly doubled interest rates, while the country has rolled back costly efforts to prop up the lira.

Under plans announced on Friday, the main value-added tax on goods and services will rise to 20 percent from 18 percent. The rate will also be increased by two percentage points to 10 percent for essential items such as staple foodstuffs and textiles.

Turkey also more than tripled the registration cost of cellphones bought abroad to 20,000 Turkish liras ($770) to discourage consumers from avoiding taxes on consumer electronics. The site used to register cellphones became overburdened on Friday as residents scrambled to avoid the hike, which goes into effect on Saturday.

Liam Beach, of Capital Economics in London, said the VAT increase was “the right thing” because it would help cool consumption, which many analysts say remains overheated after years of ultra-loose monetary and fiscal policies.

Turkey’s biggest flaw was consumption power. “The spending has been very strong,” Beach said. “Any fiscal measures to rein in this spending are good measures.”

A value-added tax increase would generate government revenues of about 0.8 percent of gross domestic product, or about $7 billion annually, according to Beach, though he also said this would not be enough to adequately slow growth and narrow the budget deficit.

Kara said he was concerned that because fiscal tightening was focused on tax increases, making goods and services more expensive, it could “exacerbate inflation expectations in the short term.” Inflation is down from last year’s highs above 85 per cent, but still ran close to 40 per cent in June.

Beach added that there is a risk that revenue from the tax increase “will be spent on salaries and pensions” rather than being bailed out by the government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a13486fe-7db8-44f7-8166-7bbc5a7e7545 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos