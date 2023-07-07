Italian firefighters find Rocco Cat 32 days after the earthquake





Sharing means caring!

Rocco became the “Miracle Cat” after firefighters found him alive and pulled him out of a destroyed home in Rio San Lorenzo, Italy. No one knows how the cat survived a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in central Italy that struck a month ago. Moreover, it is a mystery how he found food or water. But to see it, he came out of the earthquake unscathed.

Rocco’s survival becomes even more shocking, considering that firefighters were on site to demolish the remaining walls of the structure.

“The firefighters returned yesterday to the village to carry out an inspection to proceed with the demolition of some of the unsafe walls of the house: during the inspection and preparation work they recognized the cat trapped inside the building,” Italian news reported.

Rocco is reunited with a surprised family

The firefighters heard Rocco’s faint meow from under the rubble and were shocked.

At the time, the home’s owners were at the scene to witness the demolition. Then they received some unexpected good news!

A video of the family reunion showed them embracing Rocco, who purred softly despite his ordeal.

Video via Facebook/Christiana Graziani:

Rocco jumped out of the window

More than that, Rocco’s health was good apart from serious dehydration. Rocco was treated by a veterinarian, Cristiana Graziani, and shared the video of the heartwarming reunion. She said authorities found the cat when they rose high above what was left of the building, opened a window, and Rocco jumped out.

He was still wearing his red handkerchief, which looked tattered. After the earthquake, more than 250 people died, but seeing small signs like a thin Rocco, was a ray of hope.

We’ve seen many cases of cat survivors giving people a much-needed boost of hope after natural disasters.

A cat named Pietro was also pulled from the rubble

As amazing as it is that Rocco survived, 900 of her pets survived. One of them was a cat named Pietro, who was pulled from the rubble 15 or 16 days after the earthquake in Amatrice, Italy. The video below of the amazing rescue has gone viral and has been shared by people all over the world. The story took on a life of its own as people tried to revive their souls despite all the destruction.

Video from BBC News:

Pietro was severely dehydrated and suffered a broken jaw. You can see the Italian firefighters rescue the cat from the wreckage in the video from CBS News below:

Views after: 159

Sharing means caring!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coleandmarmalade.com/2023/07/07/italian-firefighters-find-rocco-the-cat-alive-32-days-after-devastating-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos