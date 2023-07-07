



DOBSON – On the surface, young men enjoying friendly competition in a pool would seem like an uncomplicated pursuit, but a deeper look at the Dobson Dolphins swim team reveals waves of financial problems that nearly sank his not-for-profit operation.

The team owns the public swimming pool in Dobson, located on Gillespie Street, and relies on revenue from the pool’s users not only to fund its activities, but also for the facility’s upkeep, maintenance, and operating expenses.

In addition to user fees and franchise sales, the team and team live off donations, fundraisers, help from a couple of sponsors and occasional grants – but that’s not enough lately.

“No pun intended, we can barely stay afloat,” said Jeff Wolf, a volunteer on the team since 2016 who serves as the facility’s certified pool operator.

“It’s ridiculous how much it takes to maintain a pool like that,” added Wolf, a longtime local law enforcement officer including the Mount Airy and Dobson Police Departments, who says the rising costs of chemicals are a big problem.

The group had to pay $1,400 for chemicals just to open the pool this season, according to Jessica Dunlap, the small board treasurer who runs the operation.

“It’s just a bunch of people maintaining the pool,” Wolf said, aided by seemingly every possible funding measure—as Dunlap said, “we’d pretty much do anything.”

“We’re the only congregation (in the county) that has to do this kind of thing,” Wolf said of these energetic efforts to make ends meet.

long history

The history of the Dobson Dolphins swim team dates back over 50 years to the late 1960s, drawing members from the city and surrounding communities such as Mountain Park, Copeland, and Fairview. There are about 100 young people on this year’s list, ranging in age from early elementary grades to high school students.

It competes in the Blue Ridge Swimming League that includes other teams in Surrey and neighboring Virginia counties, which holds conference each season during the last weekend in July. The team practices several nights during the week, as well as participating in a regular season meet once or twice per week.

Their participation allows swimmers to hone more than just water skills.

“I think that means a lot,” Wolf said of the teamwork and social growth that developed along the way. “I think it helps with discipline and self-esteem.”

He stated that the Dolphins had two eventual members at Mars Hill University, along with being members of the local high school swim teams. “So we’re doing some good stuff.”

The team is open to all social and economic groups.

“We had swimmers on our team who didn’t have the equipment they needed, which we bought to make sure they could swim,” Wolf said of the less fortunate.

Meanwhile, the pool itself had opened in 1963 and had growing pains of late mirroring that of the team as a whole.

“I bet we have the oldest equipment anywhere,” said Wolf.

The operation has accumulated about $60,000 in debt as of January 2022, which is currently $7,000 thanks to ambitious fundraising and other steps — only to run into another dilemma, said Dunlap, treasurer of the swim team’s board of directors.

The committee knew the pool deck needed to be replaced, “which is $30,000,” she said.

“It’s like every time we see a light at the end of the tunnel, something else happens.”

invisibility

Swimming and pool team officials say one of the problems in maximizing the facility’s potential involves community awareness.

“There are people in Dobson who don’t even know the pool exists,” said Monty Wolf, another board member for the operation, who is the son of Jeff Wolf.

“People just don’t realize who we are,” said the elder Wolf, who acknowledged that increased visibility could mean increased support for the facility from the community at large.

Along with pool user proceeds, donations, and money from fundraisers, sponsorships and grants — with Dunlap saying that word awaits on the fate of 11 funding applications — the Dobson Dolphins pool has been the beneficiary of the latest federal aid.

This past July, he was laid off with $10,000 in COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act. This was part of a total of $2.1 million allocated to various non-profit groups in the county by the Surry Board of Commissioners through the Invest in Surry programme.

However, Monte Wolf noted that Armfield Recreation Center at Pilot Mountain, which also hosts a swim team, received much more from that source, $112,519.

“We have as many, if not more, swimmers,” he said.

And Jeff Wolf noted that COVID relief funding has gone to some not-so-dire-need nonprofits like the Dobson Caucus.

Possible treatments

“I think the solution would be to get the Town of Dobson and the Surrey County Commissioners involved,” said Monty Wolf, referring to the regular allotments to support the varsity and swim team.

Dobson officials are said to have provided funding in the past, but over recent years it hasn’t been that often.

Dunlap says caucus representatives have attended county and city council meetings to submit applications and written messages. “And we are rejected every time.”

Eddie Harris, chairman of the Surrey County Board of Commissioners, doesn’t remember Dobson’s squad making such appeals or any reason why they couldn’t help.

“We’ve been getting a lot of requests” from nonprofits, Harris said of one possible explanation.

“I’m not aware of anything that might stop them,” the county chief added regarding potential funding for the swim team and pool.

“It is clear that the County Board of Commissioners is willing to accommodate requests from groups serving a public purpose.”

However, Harris noted, the county also does not provide funding for the Mount Airy swim team, which operates out of Reeves Community Center, or the Elkin team, which is supported by the YMCA in Yadkinville.

For Dobson, city manager Jeff Sedlasek says commissioners there have set aside $20,000 for eligible entities to apply for funding through the Community Assistance Program resulting from ARPA payments.

“The staff (members) are currently reviewing applications from multiple organizations in Dobson and those serving the citizens of Dobson, and the board will be provided with recommendations for such allocations of these funds at their meeting in July,” he advised.

Sedlacek further mentioned that the city agreed to a $1,000 payment for Dobson’s pool in 2018, when it also helped save on that facility’s operating costs by having it included in the city limits.

“Because the limits for water service outside of Dobson are twice as much as those in rates within the city, this cut the water and sewer bill by half.”

County grab?

Aside from financing, another possible solution was offered by Dunlap, treasurer of the board of directors of the Dobson complex.

“Honestly, if I could wave a magic wand,” she said, Surry County Parks and Recreation would take over the pool and let the swim team use it.

Commissioner Harris replied: “My initial reaction to that is that it’s probably overblown.”

“But that would be something that the entire board would have to address,” he added.

In his view, Harris believed that the takeover of Dobson’s Pool by the county government would add another significant leisure component to the already existing outdoor and indoor facilities – “which are quite extensive”.

Until a firm solution emerges, Dobson Swim and Pool Administrators are open to contributions from the public, which can be arranged through Dunlap at 336-648-5201 or mailed to Dobson Swim Team, PO Box 44, Dobson, NC, 27017. Since Has 501(c)(3) status, such donations are tax deductible.

With all the frustrations we face, what keeps the volunteers involved in Dobson’s swim and swim team going?

“It’s all about the kids,” noted Jeff Wolf.

“If it weren’t for the kids, I’d say, ‘Why am I still doing something like that?'” “

