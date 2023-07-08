Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and where to watch





How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and SG Earthquakes, plus kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC, the reigning MLS Cup champions, will be looking to snap an extraordinary three-game losing streak when they take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at BMO Stadium.

LAFC lost on Tuesday to the Los Angeles Galaxy in a game in which they competed, while San Jose drew 2-2 with the Galaxy in their previous meeting last weekend.

In the middle of the week, Los Angeles FC suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss against arch-rivals LA Galaxy, with former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig scoring the winning goal.

The Lions and Goldens’ losing streak now stands at three games after losing to FC Dallas on Monday and the Vancouver Whitecaps by 2-0 and 3-2, respectively.

Last Saturday, the San Jose Earthquakes tied the Los Angeles Galaxy after coming from behind twice. Jack Scahan equalized just before the end of the first half, and Christian Espinosa saved his team with a goal in the 81st minute.

However, the Earthquakes have the second-worst road record in the Western Conference, going on the road this year with just one win, three ties, and six losses.

In addition, San Jose has racked up 10 clean sheets in away matches this season while giving up 19 goals, as their 4-1 defeat last month at the hands of the Houston Dynamo underlined their away woes.

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes face off on July 8 at BMO Stadium. Kick-off is set for 10:30 PM ET or 7:30 PM PT.

How to watch LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes online – TV channels and live stream

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream online through the Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team and Team News Los Angeles Team News

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable, and expects his return only in the second half of the season. LAFC’s Diego Palacios, Kwadwo Opoku, Jose Sifuentes and Denis Bouanga, their top scorer, will return after their international duties end.

Possible LAFC XI: McCarthy. Hollingshead, Duenas, Chillini, Palacios; Bogusz, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Buick, Villa, Bwanga.

San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Nico Tsakiris are the only players who will miss the game.

San Jose Earthquakes Possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akabo, Mensah; Rodriguez, Mary; Yewell, Grosso, Mountaineer; Spinoza, Sinking, Cowell.

Face to face record

In the last five encounters, LAFC has a record of three wins to one in the Earthquakes.

