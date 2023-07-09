LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes Odds, Picks and Predictions





LAFC (9 wins, 6 losses, 5 draws) welcomes the San Jose Earthquakes (7-7-7) to BMO Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 10:30 PM ET. Below, we preview BetMGM Sportsbook’s lines on the LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes odds, and make the MLS experts’ top picks and predictions.

LAFC comes into this game after losing 2-1 on the road to the Los Angeles Galaxy. He lost 3 straight games, including a 2-0 loss to FC Dallas on the road and a 3-2 loss to Vancouver at home. LAFC is a strong 6-2-2 at home. It is led by F. Denis Bouanga who scored 11 goals in 18 matches (16 matches). LAFC has averaged 1.45 goals per game and has allowed 1.15 goals per game so far this season.

San Jose tied the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-2 last weekend. Prior to that, it lost 2-1 to St. Louis and 4-1 to Houston. He hasn’t won a game since June 10, in a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union. The Earthquakes are led by Christian Espinosa, who scores 9 goals in 21 starts. They are only 1-6-3 on the road this season and sit 6th in the Western Conference.

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes Odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; Hit the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds Center for a full list. Fonts last updated at 8:30 AM ET.

Money Line: LAFC -225 (bet $225 to win $100) | San Jose Earthquakes +525 ($100 bet to win $525) | Draw +375 Up/Lower: 3.5 (O: +115 | U: -165)

Worldwide football coverage in one place: Get ESPN+

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes picks and prediction predictions

LAFC 3, San Jose 1

Moneyline (ML)

passes.

Neither team has necessarily been performing well lately, and how LAFC played at home and San Jose on the road, the odds here are justified. However, taking the LAFC (-225) has no value because the price is not worth the risk.

Given their struggles of late, considering the draw (+375) as a way to capitalize on LAFC’s struggles mixed with San Jose’s ability to play at the level of their opponent (having tied 2 of their last 4) makes sense.

However, I was going to pass here and play the sum.

over/under (O/U)

The bet is 3.5 (+115).

LAFC has thrived on the back of a competent defence, but this has gone too far. You have allowed 2 or more goals in 3 consecutive games. His offense is also starting to pick up, scoring on 4 of his last 5 goals and scoring multiple goals in 2 of those 5. LAFC has scored at least 1.0 goals expected in 5 consecutive games and has allowed at least 1.0 goals expected in 4 of those 5 his last matches. 5.

San Jose has struggled offensively this season, but has scored in 3 straight games and scored in all but 4 games this season. The Earthquakes have also given up 8 goals in their last 3 games, having allowed at least 1.5 expected goals in 6 of their last 7 goals.

Many signs point to goal scoring. Back over 3.5 (+115).

Check out Pro Soccer Wire: For American football fans, the USA TODAY Sports Media Group website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

For more sports betting picks and tips, check out SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW.

Follow @nathanbeighle on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for referring audiences to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over and none of this revenue is in any way dependent on or associated with newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator website for terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Contact the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800 -9- with information technology (in). You must be 21 years of age or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are illegal in all locations. Make sure to comply with the applicable laws in your place of residence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportsbookwire.usatoday.com/2023/07/08/lafc-vs-san-jose-earthquakes-odds-picks-and-predictions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos