A woman was injured in the earthquake zone





Rescue Zurbjorn in Grindavik is in charge of the operation, which takes the injured woman to further medical assistance. mbl.is/Eggert Jóhannesson

The Þorbjörn rescue team is now transporting an injured woman in an earthquake zone between Keilir and Fagradalsfjall. Looks like she fell while climbing a mountain.

The Þorbjörn rescue team is working on the operation in cooperation with the ambulance crew, but it is impossible to get an ambulance to the area. Therefore, the rescue team has the necessary tools and equipment to fetch the woman and take her for further medical evacuation.

He encourages travelers to exercise caution

Guðni Oddgeirsson of the Þorbjörn rescue team in Grindavík urges weekend travelers to be careful. He says the weather is good and hiking around the eruption sites is fun.

However, people should be careful in the event of a volcanic eruption to pay special attention to gas pollution. People should not live in recesses where gas pollution may accumulate. The next forecast is north winds in this part of the country, and in the event of a volcanic eruption, gas pollution will blow directly into the area where the hikers are.

Oddgeirsson didn’t know exactly how many people are hiking in the area today. Neither the rescue team nor the police have any special operations in the area. It is not confirmed if there will be an eruption although it is said to be very likely, and if the responders had control of the area, up until the moment of the possible eruption, they would do nothing else.

750 earthquakes since midnight

The arc is still shaking on the Reykjanes peninsula, but the weather was calm overnight, according to a natural hazards expert at the Met Office. More than 750 earthquakes have been recorded since midnight, with smaller quakes than before, the largest measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale.

Magma is still measured at a depth of one kilometer in the area between Fagradalsfjall and Keilir.

At about eleven o’clock yesterday evening, an earthquake struck the southwestern corner of the country, with an estimated magnitude of 4.0. It is believed to have originated 1.9 km southeast of Keller, at a depth of 0.1 km.

