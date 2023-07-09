Short-handed earthquakes are equivalent to the LAFC





By: Reuters

Sun, Jul 9, 2023

Christian Espinosa and Dennis Bouanga scored for their side in the first half and the 10-man San Jose Earthquakes were held to a 1-1 draw away to Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

The draw extended the winning streaks of both teams. The Earthquakes (7-7-8, 29 points) are tied 0-2-3 in their last five games, and Los Angeles (9-6-6, 33 points) are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

San Jose goalkeeper Daniel was shown a consecutive red card in the 56th minute for a handball charge. Daniel came out of the penalty area to try and cut down Mateusz Bogosz’s breakaway, but Bogosz’s shot hit Daniel’s outstretched arm.

JT Marcinkowski entered as a substitute goalkeeper, while Paul Marie left the field to reduce the Earthquakes to a 10-man lineup. Despite being short for most of the second half, San Jose played a very strong defense to limit LAFC’s chances.

Marcinkowski stopped all three shots he faced, including a powerful save to deny Carlos Villa in the 82nd minute. Stipe Buick and Nathan Ordaz also had near-misses in the second half, with both LAFC forwards unable to put their finishing touches on quality passes from close range. .

In the 30th minute, Espinoza took advantage of some light defending from Los Angeles defender Mamadou Fall to find space inside the box. Espinosa buried a left-footed shot to score his tenth goal, and third in three matches against Los Angeles FC this season.

Bouanga responded with his 12th goal, converting a penalty kick in the 37th minute. The striker was tripped by defender Rodriguez in the penalty area, resulting in San Jose earning the sixth-best penalty kick in the league of the season.

A minor power outage at BMO Stadium in the 41st minute resulted in seven minutes of extra time at the end of the first half. The outage also appeared to prevent a video review of the tangle between Diego Palacios and Carlos Acapo in the LAFC box, as the Earthquakes felt they should have been awarded a penalty.

–Field Argument Level

