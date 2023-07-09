TOP BREAKING NEWS – Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Campbell Bay in Andaman





Bihar: Lok Jansakti (Ram Vilas) party chief Chirag Paswan calls meeting to discuss alliances today

Lok Jansakti Party Chairman (Ram Vilas) and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan have scheduled an important meeting of national and state office holders at the party office Patna on Sunday (9 July). The purpose of the meeting is to discuss strategic alliances and partnerships as the party prepares for future political endeavors in Bihar. Chirag Paswan stated that he intends to discuss the issue of alliances during the meeting, noting the party’s focus on establishing strong partnerships to enhance its political standing in the country, news agency ANI reported.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party calls for party strengthening meeting in southern states on Sunday

BJP Leader and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said a crucial meeting of key party leaders from southern states will be held in Hyderabad on July 9. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, as well as other strategic initiatives, PTI reported.

As the newly appointed BJP President in Telangana, Reddy stated that the day-long meeting will focus on developing an action plan to strengthen the party’s presence in the southern states.

Moreover, the discussions will cover the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, which will be held later this year, the report said. She added that the meeting is expected to play an important role in shaping the BJP’s regional strategies and strengthening its political influence in the south.

Haryana: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Man to release ‘Bijli Andolan’ on July 9

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Man ‘Bijli Andolan’ of Haryana’s Am Aadmi Party are scheduled to start on July 9.

The campaign aims to protest the Khattar government’s allegations of irregular energy supplies and an increase in electricity prices. AAP Haryana President Sushil Gupta drew attention to the disparity between the uninterrupted and free power supply provided by the Delhi and Punjab governments and the frequent power outages experienced by the people of Haryana.

