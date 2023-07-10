6.6 strong earthquake rocks the Atlantic Ocean; There is no tsunami threat at the moment





An unusually strong earthquake struck the North Atlantic today at the orange dot within the concentric colored circles. A moderate aftershock hit near the red dot. Photo: USGS

An unusually strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the Atlantic Ocean this afternoon, about 350 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico and about 125 miles north of Antigua and Barbuda. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter is located at a depth of 9.9 km. The quake occurred at 4:28 pm Eastern Time. The 6.6-magnitude quake was followed by a near-magnitude 4.2 aftershock that struck from a depth of 9.9 km. The second quake occurred at 5 pm EST. The National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center (TWC) in Palmer, Alaska issued several bulletins about this seismic event, assuring residents that there was no tsunami risk at this time.

Tsunamis are giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea. Deep in the ocean, tsunamis don’t get very high. But as the waves travel inland, they build up to higher and higher elevations as the ocean depth decreases. According to the National Ocean Service, the speed of tsunamis depends on the depth of the ocean rather than the distance from the wave source. Tsunamis may travel at the same speed as jet planes over deep water, slowing only when they reach shallow water. While tsunamis are often referred to as tidal waves, this name is discouraged by oceanographers because tides have nothing to do with these giant waves.

According to TWC, in a statement issued at 5:35 p.m. ET, “There is no tsunami risk for the East Coast of the United States, the Gulf States of Mexico, or the East Coast of Canada. Based on earthquake information and historical tsunami records, the earthquake is not expected to cause Tsunami occurrence.

The streets are littered with collapsed buildings from the powerful earthquake that hit Puerto Rico in 2020. The island and the surrounding area have been rocked by earthquakes ever since. Photo: Puerto Rico government

The National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii also issued a bulletin around the same time for Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. People may have experienced the shaking from the earthquake. Based on all available data, there is no tsunami risk for Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, or the British Virgin Islands from this earthquake,” the Honolulu team released in a bulletin.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 15 earthquakes around Puerto Rico; The two earthquakes that struck this afternoon were the strongest in the series.

Most of today’s earthquakes are not far from the epicenter of the powerful earthquake that struck in January 2020. This 6.4 magnitude caused significant damage in Puerto Rico, including widespread power outages across much of the island. A swarm of earthquakes started here in December 2019 and the unrest has continued ever since. 295 earthquakes occurred in the last 39 days in and near the epicenter area in January 2020; There have been 68 in the last 7 days.

These earthquakes occur near the northern edge of the Caribbean Plate, a mostly oceanic tectonic plate that lies beneath Central America and the Caribbean Sea off the northern coast of South America. The Caribbean Plate borders the North American Plate, the South American Plate, the Nazca Plate, and the Cocos Plate. These plate boundaries are home to constant seismic activity, including frequent earthquakes, occasional tsunamis, and occasionally volcanic eruptions.

The United States Government conducts annual tsunami exercises in the East and Gulf Coasts of the United States each spring with a variety of agencies and international partners. While Hawaii, Alaska, and the West Coast of the United States are more prone to earthquakes and tsunamis, tsunamis can occur on the East Coast as well.

