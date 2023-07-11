Icelandic volcano erupts near Reykjavík following the earthquake





To get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails.

A volcano erupted near the capital of Iceland after a strong earthquake hit the country on Sunday.

The eruption began earlier Monday afternoon at 4.40pm GMT about 30 miles from Reykjavík.

This came after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Sunday.

Experts predicted an imminent eruption after 1,500 smaller earthquakes were recorded in recent days.

Footage circulated in local media showed a huge cloud of smoke rising from the ground as well as lava flows.

The country’s meteorological office said in a statement: “A volcanic eruption has started northwest of Little Hurtur.

“Last night a M 5.2 earthquake was only detected by the ESE of Mount Keilir. This event is the largest in the current seismic activity. Aftershocks are very likely and can reach M4.

“Two earthquakes were detected above the M4 yesterday morning, the largest M4.3 earthquake at 8.28am near Keilir.

“On July 8, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake was detected in Clevarvatten Lake. This earthquake is most likely caused by stress changes.

“Since July 4, more than 1,200 earthquakes have been detected between Fagradalsvial and Keeler. The current swarm is caused by the dam breaking under the area.”

Local residents were urged to be careful while driving and to avoid approaching the blast site.

The main airport, Keflavik, was not affected.

An eruption occurred within a few miles of two previous eruptions in the past two years.

One of them was on March 19, 2021, in the Gildadalur Valley, which lasted six months.

The second eruption occurred on August 3, 2022 in the Meradalir Valley and lasted three weeks.

Prior to the 2021 eruption, volcanoes in the region had been dormant for eight centuries.

Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson, professor of geophysics, said: “The lava that goes up there is flowing to the south and then it still has a long way to go down the road, a few kilometres.

“We can say that given the potential impacts, this is not an unfortunate place to blow up. And that could change.

“We’re just looking at the beginning and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

“It’s a very small explosion right now,” said Matthew Roberts of the International Maritime Organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/iceland-volcano-reykjavik-lava-earthquake-b2372790.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos