Slowing earthquake aid for Turkish Christians in Antioch





TURKEY (MNN) — In Turkey, Christian-populated areas hit by the great February earthquake are starting to feel left out.

When the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and killed more than 45,000 people, the government’s response was swift with rescue efforts and emergency aid. Now, it has been more than five months since the disaster.

Recently, FMI’s Bruce Allen says: “In a place like Antakya where there was a good core of Christian believers, the government’s response has been somewhat idle. It started, but it’s become very slow lately according to our partners and even other in-house humanitarian organizations like Crescent.” Red, which is like the Red Cross here in the U.S. In this area, either relief work has been delayed or resources are less than what has been provided in other areas.

One of our partners laments, “Türkiye is starting to forget the earthquake zone.”

The aftermath of the earthquake coincided with the crucial weeks leading up to the country’s presidential elections, and there was a lot of political pressure on the government’s response. Some speculate that since the results of the presidential elections were announced at the end of May, various political agendas have prioritized continued aid to earthquake zones – and, apparently, especially those populated by Christians.

Many buildings in Antakya are still standing, although they were badly damaged by the earthquake. They need to be cleared in order to start rebuilding in the area, so they are waiting for demolition. Before demolition can happen, people need to salvage any personal belongings that can be safely removed.

Meanwhile, summer temperatures in Antakya reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius), and inside the tents of earthquake survivors, it’s even hotter.

With earthquake aid from public sources slowing, emergency aid from local Christians and churches in Turkey is needed now more than ever.

FMI-supported church farmer Pastor Enver drives his followers 650 miles every 7-10 days to bring food and water to the faithful in Antioch and build better shelters.

“They’re replacing tent shelters now with larger, solid-frame structures, either steel or wood. These include an air conditioning unit, a two-burner stovetop, and they’re going to be more durable,” says Allen.

The Christians had previously set up about 7,500 tents. Now, more than 800 of them have been replaced with steel or wooden structures.”

The most encouraging aspect of serving the Turkish faithful is the opportunity to represent Jesus Christ to other Muslims.

Pastor Enver says, “We can certainly say we see God at work here. Regularly, the number of people who accept Christ for their salvation and begin to attend [new] The local church here is getting bigger. And we still have plenty of opportunities to share the gospel. We thank God for this! “

You can make a big difference by supporting FMI’s Turkey Earthquake Relief Fund here!

One hundred percent of the contributions to this fund go directly to this vital life-giving ministry in Turkey.

Then pray for the Christians in Turkey, that they will not be discouraged by slow government aid, but that they will see the hand of God through the gracious movement of brothers and sisters in Christ.

Principal photo of container homes for earthquake survivors in Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of FMI)

