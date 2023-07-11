Watch: A volcano erupts in Iceland after a series of earthquakes





A volcano in Iceland has erupted near Reykjavík, the country’s capital, following a series of severe earthquakes on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The explosion occurred near Keflavík International Airport in Reykjavík, which reportedly saw no delays in the incident. Iceland’s Met Office found that there was no imminent danger to people in the area in the aftermath of the eruption.

The lava flow and smoke billowing from the 200-meter-long fissure can be seen in images shared by local news outlets and the IMO. A live feed of the eruption broadcast by the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service can be watched here.

The peninsula is a seismic hotspot, with the Icelandic Met Office recording more than 4,700 earthquakes across the region in a six-day period, sparking fears that the quakes will trigger a volcanic eruption soon after.

Few Republicans confident votes will be counted accurately in 2024: The Hill’s Morning Report poll – In ‘historic move’, Turkey backs Sweden’s bid for NATO

There have been recent volcanic eruptions in the area, including when Mount Fagradals volcano erupted after being dormant for about 6,000 years in March 2021. The six months of volcanic activity that followed the eruption drew thousands of Icelanders and tourists alike to visit the peninsula.

Recently, the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted for three weeks in August 2022 in the area.

But previous volcanoes have led to harsh conditions in the country. A devastating volcanic eruption in 2010 spewed molten ash into the sky, affecting travel for weeks and forcing hundreds of Icelanders from their homes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All Rights Reserved. all rights are save. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/4089337-watch-volcano-erupts-in-iceland-after-series-of-earthquakes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos