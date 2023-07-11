Earthquake Alerts: 6.4 magnitude to hit the Atlantic; 5 degrees east of Samar





The latest earthquake update said a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the North Atlantic Ocean. In the Philippines, people felt a 5.0-magnitude earthquake in eastern Samar.

According to Reuters, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the North Atlantic Ocean based on a report by the US Geological Survey (Monday).

The report indicated that there were no warnings of tsunamis after the earthquake that struck the North Atlantic Ocean.

The agency added that the 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

Nature World News (NWN) recently reported that a 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook parts of the border region between Chile and Argentina.

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, while a 4.7-magnitude earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska. 5.0 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines

(Photo: JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images) An earthquake exercise in Makati, Metro Manila

GMA News reported a 5.0-magnitude earthquake in eastern Samar (Monday local time).

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the earthquake occurred northwest of the town of Llorente in eastern Samar.

Recently, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Zambales and was also felt in parts of the capital, Manila.

volcano in Iceland

Moreover, an active volcano has erupted in Iceland. According to a CNN report, an eruption was recorded in southern Iceland.

Before the volcanic eruption occurred, Nature World News (NWN) and AFP reported that around 2,220 earthquakes had been detected in the capital city of Reykjavík.

Also Read: Icelandic volcano likely to erupt as hundreds of earthquakes recorded around Reykjavik

According to the report, the Icelandic Met Office (IMO) reported that Mount Fagradalsfjall registered signs of tremors.

The report indicated that an orange alert was issued due to the impact on flight conditions.

According to reports, a minor eruption was detected at Reykjanes in Iceland. Meanwhile, the agency continued to monitor seismic activity and potential plume impact.

Stay safe from earthquakes

Earthquakes can have devastating effects, including landslides and tsunamis. While earthquakes are difficult to predict, people can prepare for earthquakes.

Here are essential reminders for communities to stay safe when an earthquake hits.

Check your home

Homeowners should check their homes to see if they are near fault lines. It’s also best if their homes take into account building guidelines.

In addition, homeowners must repair any potential damage.

Securing toxic materials, safes, and large equipment helps prevent falls during an earthquake. Knowing what can fall will save you from falling into the trap.

Stay informed with earthquake alerts

Homeowners should keep multiple sources alert of potential earthquake alerts, including mobile phone alerts.

It can help them stay up to date with announcements of potential tsunami, flash flood or landslide alerts.

Remember to drop in, cover, and wait

According to the American Red Cross, homeowners should practice dropping, covering, and waiting. When an earthquake occurs, people can take shelter under a table. They should cover their heads because falling or flying debris may become possible.

Keep emergency tools

Homeowners must have emergency kits for when an earthquake strikes. Emergency kits can become life savers when disaster strikes.

