San Mateo County is earmarking about $475,000 for earthquake preparedness





San Mateo County supervisors voted unanimously on June 28 to approve the recommended budget for the next two years, with nearly half a million dollars of it going toward hiring emergency managers with risk mitigation expertise focused on earthquake preparedness.

Board Supervisor Ray Mueller said two new emergency officers will work with San Mateo County to implement plans on how to respond to a large-scale earthquake.

Mueller said that in the immediate aftermath of a major earthquake in the area, San Mateo County residents must be adequately prepared and trained.

“It’s possible that the California National Guard could be brought in to help, but you really need local volunteers who are willing to help each other,” Mueller said. “So you list your different community assets, such as where your doctors are located, and where all the different levels of expertise are in the community.”

Mueller cited recent environmental hazards causing dangerous conditions across San Mateo County as the reason earthquake preparedness was included in this year’s budget.

“The transportation infrastructure along Interstate 92 has been disrupted, and we’ve seen that happen on multiple county routes,” he said. “We saw a rock that actually fell near the tunnel on Pacifica and blocks access to the road there. Now, that’s just from the rain. Imagine what happens in an earthquake.”

Much of her work involves interpreting data and giving detailed analyzes of the consequences of earthquakes of different magnitudes, said Dr. Anne Wen, a Stanford graduate and researcher with the USGS.

One of the reports created by the USGS is the Hayward earthquake scenario. This report provides extensive information about the potential for a major earthquake and the societal consequences that will follow.

According to the report, there is a 72% chance that one or more earthquakes of magnitude greater than or equal to 6.7 will occur between 2014 and 2043 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Of the many fault lines that run near the Bay Area, Winn said, the Hayward fault line is the most likely to cause one of these large earthquakes.

“Usually the Hayward Rift erupts every 100 to 220 years, and when scientists dig into the ground, they can see it,” Wynn said. So, the last major earthquake in the Hayward fault was in 1868. So you do the math, and we’re right in that area 100 to 220 years later.”

Wen said that if there is a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in the Bay Area in the next 30 years, there is a 33% chance that it will come from the Hayward fault line.

Although the Hayward Fault Line isn’t the closest fault near Redwood City, Wein said a fault rupture would still be very dangerous to Redwood City residents because of a process called “liquefaction,” which occurs when the soil under the structure weakens, causing it to “sink.” ” the structure.

“During the Loma Prieta earthquake when the epicenter was below the Santa Cruz Mountains, there was liquefaction in San Francisco. That was 60 miles away, so that’s definitely a consideration for Redwood City,” Wynn said.

To prepare for the next big earthquake, the USGS recommends a six-step plan: Securing movable items within your household Create a plan with your family members Organize disaster items such as food, water, and first aid Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents and purchasing insurance Find cover And keep it when an earthquake strikes, and evacuate the area as soon as it’s safe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rwcpulse.com/redwood-city-news/san-mateo-county-allocates-approximately-475k-toward-earthquake-preparedness-7264162 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos