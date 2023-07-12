Turkey Earthquake: External Situation Report No. 9: May 1 – June 4, 2023 – Turkey





1. Event overview

priority concerns

The priority concerns in the earthquake affected areas are:

• Access to mental health services and psychological support.

• Ensure access to health care services for the most vulnerable and affected population.

• Post-traumatic rehabilitative care.

• Water and sanitation services.

• Prevention and control of disease outbreaks, including through strengthening disease surveillance.

• Ensure access to basic health services, especially for women, children, the elderly and people with non-communicable diseases. And

• Enhancing the provision of and access to reproductive health services. WHO procedures in Türkiye in a nutshell

• WHO continues to support the government-led response and recovery, working in close coordination with Turkey’s Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Family and Social Services (MoFSS) and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

• WHO, with other UN agencies and humanitarian partners, has set strategic and operational priorities for the way forward in order to improve outcomes for affected populations.

• In May, WHO provided online supervision sessions for 200 employees of the Ministry of Finance and Social Services. WHO provided facilitator training on scalable psychological interventions to 100 Ministry of Finance and Social Security staff, using an additive self-help methodology. WHO organized clinical training in emergency obstetric care for 40 obstetricians from quake districts.

• WHO provided training in psychological first aid for children to 1,476 employees of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Security. WHO also reached a total of 1,325 employees of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor who attended online Ask the Expert sessions on mental health and psychosocial support. Additional face-to-face support was provided to social care workers in Kahramanmaraş and Hatay.

• To ensure that the infectious disease laboratory and surveillance systems in the earthquake-affected area functioned optimally, WHO conducted a two-week field trip to identify needs and gaps. The objectives of the activity included mapping the diagnostic capabilities of the diseases under control. In 10 quake-affected districts, the team visited designated university and public health laboratories, provincial health directorates, and facilities providing primary health care in container and tent cities.

• WHO has initiated a series of purchases of mental health care centers at the request of the government. Based on visits to earthquake-affected counties, together with health officials and GIS staff, WHO identified suitable container installation locations, provided technical support for health response activities, and maintained strategic stocks of acute watery diarrhea (AWD) in our warehouses.

• WHO has provided more than US$1.1 million in supplies including scabies and lice treatment, laboratory supplies for malaria and cholera, trauma and emergency surgery kits (TESK), interagency emergency health kits (IEHK) and pneumonia kits.

• To respond to the needs of the earthquake-affected population in Turkey, WHO is working to strengthen physiotherapy services in the primary health care system. Interventions are being planned in 24 Healthy Living Centers (HLCs) across the country, with a focus on the areas hardest hit by the earthquake.

• Through the Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PSEAH) Network and the Inter-Agency Mechanism, WHO has developed several communication and awareness materials that have been endorsed by the Ministry of Health in Turkey. PSEAH focal points conducted risk and need assessments in five provinces (Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Hatay, Mersin and Adana).

• WHO has issued an Urgent Appeal for immediate funding totaling US$84.5 million, of which US$50.8 million has been requested for the Turkey Country Office. As of June 16, the World Health Organization has received 23.5% of the funds requested for Turkey.

