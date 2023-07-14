



1. Situation Overview:

On February 6, 2023, two earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale significantly hit the provinces of Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakir, Elazig and Adana in the south and southeast of Turkey, where Ma resides. Almost 14 million people. Including about 2 million Syrian refugees 1. According to the latest statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, the death toll was 50,783. Of this number, there were 7,302 refugees. Up to 107,000 wounded. Of the people reported missing, 297 have not been found yet.

A total of 9.1 million people were affected by the earthquake disaster, the earthquake left 3 million homeless, and 298,000 buildings were completely destroyed.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon published its latest report on the state of emergency on 21 June 2023. Following are developments in the region between 21 June and 12 July 2023:

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is focusing its emergency response in the provinces of Hatay, Adiyaman and Kahramanmaraş, which were badly affected by the earthquake. The STL also supports humanitarian coordination in Malatya. In addition to the four provinces most affected by disasters, the STL is implementing emergency response activities in 8 provinces, namely Diyarbakir, Şanlıurfa, Batman, Mardin, Adana, Mersin, Izmir and Istanbul.

STL implements and plans to continue its activities in the sectors of Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFI), Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL), Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Temporary Settlement Support (TSS), Education in Emergencies, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and Protection in Emergencies Emergency.

The STL provides small grants to survivors and community-led response initiatives in Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Adiyaman and Malatya to help affected communities meet response and recovery needs.

As of 12 July, the STL has reached a total of 427,329 affected people with humanitarian assistance in 11 districts since 6 February.

