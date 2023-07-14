Stricken sub Connecticut returns to maintenance after dry dock upgrade





The fast-attack Connecticut submarine has returned to the Puget Sound dry dock in Washington state after construction work that the Navy says will ensure the dock can better withstand a potentially catastrophic earthquake.

Connecticut is on the ground during a mission in the western Pacific in October 2021, prompting a host of reforms in the submarine community.

The stealthy and expensive Seawolf-class submarine, one of only three, returned to dry dock 5 in the yard on July 12 to continue repairs, and the boat is expected to return to service in early 2026, according to Navy officials.

The Navy suspended submarine maintenance work on the four dry docks of the Puget Sound yard in January over concerns about whether they would withstand a major earthquake, which could occur at any time due to a massive tectonic fault line off the Pacific Northwest coast.

Officials confirmed earlier this year that there was “no immediate danger” and that the work was largely preventive.

The work done on Drydocks 4 and 5 included installing anchors within the dock walls that would enhance structural integrity and ensure the safety of personnel, submarines and the external environment, while providing better early warning systems for dockers, according to the Navy.

Seismic work continues on the delta dock of the Trident Refit Facility at nearby Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, which maintains ballistic missile submarines for the US Pacific Fleet.

Officials determined that earthquake mitigation work was not required for Dry Dock 6 in the Puget Sound yard due to planned future improvements and the fact that the dock is focused on ships and aircraft carriers.

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is the primary site for attack submarine and aircraft carrier maintenance on the West Coast.

The Navy routinely conducts seismic hazard assessments on all coastal facilities in earthquake-prone areas. The service previously conducted many of these assessments in Puget Sound and took corrective action based on the findings.

This time, however, state-of-the-art scientific techniques and technologies have thrown the Navy into fears they weren’t aware of before. So-called Level 1 and Level 2 seismic events, one official explained in January, “can cause structural failures in the drydock that pose a risk to our sailors and workforce and damage to our submarines.”

Defense News reporter Megan Eckstein contributed to this report.

Jeff is the Chief Staff Correspondent for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He has covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively, most recently as a correspondent for the Chicago Tribune. Any and all kinds of advice is welcomed at [email protected].

