SKC II Match Preview: Sporting KC II hosts Earthquakes II in the massive Western Conference Clash game at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday





Down 3-1 at Timbers2, SKC II will be looking for a right track against San Jose. Against Timbers2, quarterback Ethan Bryant scored his fourth goal of the season, the second-most on the team. Setting him up for that goal is winger Alenis Vargas, whose five assists helped speed the club up as well as finish second in the MLS NEXT Pro. Byant and Vargas became focal points of a well-balanced SKC II offense.

Over the course of 17 matches, 14 different players have found the net for Sporting KC2, none more so than striker Pau Vidal. The 21-year-old Spanish forward has nine goals to his name, one goal from the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot leaders. Vidal has not scored several goals in one match so far, as he has scored once in nine different matches, while he has participated in only 10 matches this season.

Loans from the first team have played a huge role for the second team in their last three home competitions at Rock Chalk Park. Seven or more first team players have played invaluable minutes, contributing five goals and four assists in said matches. Goalkeeper John Bolskamp started all three games in goal and picked up seven points, won twice on penalties and sealed a 7-1 victory over Whitecaps II.

Sporting KC Academy products Ozzie Cisneros, Cam Duke, Felipe Hernandez and Cayden Pierre have been on the rise in a matter of minutes lately. Cisneros leads all loanees in appearances (15), starts (12), minutes (1,015) and goals (three). SKC II’s all-time leader in assists (14), Hernandez has scored one goal and one assist in four games this season.

The Earthquakes II are rolling Lawrence in solid form with five scores in their last six games. They are coming off a road loss to LAFC2 with the Black and Gold scoring twice in the first 21 minutes before hanging on to claim the three points. Quakes II, led by Dan DeGeer, have scored just 18 goals this year, which ranks second in the league. Their 16 goal concessions are also tied for second in MLS NEXT Pro, trailing only Austin FC II and tied with conference leaders, Rapids 2.

Midfielder Eduardo Blancas leads his team in goals with four, trailing forward Rodolfo Castro and San Jose Earthquakes Academy product Will Richmond with three. The main player in Quakes II was local goalkeeper Emmanuel Ochoa, making 11 starts, conceding just 13 goals and making 25 saves.

