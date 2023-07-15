WATCH: Divers Spot Extremely Rare ‘Earthquake Fish’ With Mysterious Wounds





Last updated: July 15, 2023 at 15:19 IST

The video totally intrigued animal lovers. (Credits: Instagram)

During a diving expedition, a group makes a remarkable discovery – a giant paddle fish with mysterious holes in its body. This rare encounter occurred off the coast of Taiwan.

A group of divers in Taiwan had a rare encounter with a giant paddlefish off the coast of Ruifang. Species that lie on the sea floor are said to surface as a sign of an impending earthquake which has often associated them with sea monster legends. Footage of the rare incident spread on social media, but what became a cause for concern were the mysterious holes spotted on the body of the marine mammal. In the video, a group of divers is seen circling the fish that was hovering near the surface. The rare encounter was filmed by a diving instructor identified as Wang Cheng-ru, according to Newsweek.

At one point in the footage, a diver is seen reaching out to touch the paddlefish, but the touch is apparently denied by marine mammals. Speaking of the surreal encounter, the diving instructor told Newsweek, “Many amazing animals can be found off the northeastern coast of Taiwan, and the underwater scenery is very beautiful, but it was my first encounter with a giant paddlefish.” A first for Wang in his 15-year diving career.

Two large openings can be seen on the paddlefish’s body and the scuba diver has hypothesized that the wounds may be the result of a possible shark attack. The wounds inflicted on the giant paddlefish may have been the result of the shark being cooked [or cigar shark] The attack,” he added, adding that the discovery of the paddlefish near the surface did not raise an alarm of earthquake activity among divers because they believed the creature was dying and then swam into the shallow waters.

The video totally intrigued animal lovers. One said the incident, “Kinda gives hope knowing that there are still some unknown creatures out there who haven’t been wiped out because of us.” Another reminded the internet of the legend surrounding the creature, “There is an urban legend in Puerto Rico that every time the water washes away an earthquake occurs.” Meanwhile, one user added, “Wow that looks beautiful, I think the oceans still contain more creatures that we humans don’t really know about.”

It is suggested that the species prefers to swim in 650 ft to 3,300 ft water making such sighting unlikely.

