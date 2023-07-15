The saga of the loyal cat continues to tug at the heart in this classic by Dennis McCarthy – Daily News





Dennis McCarthy has a day off.

This column by Dennis McCarthy was originally printed on the November 7, 1996 issue of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Every once in a while a story comes along that makes you shake your head and smile — it gives you a feeling you can’t quite put your finger on, but you know it’s something special.

And that makes you shake your head and smile again.

There is this cat that lives in Sylmar who has to be the most faithful cat in the whole country today.

She makes Lassie and Rin Tin Tin look like a couple of creepy two-timers.

For nearly three years now—ever since the Northridge earthquake shook the valley—this cat has been waiting for its owners’ return to their red-marked apartment.

Every day, every night, rain or shine, just sitting there waiting-existing on the forearm of people in the neighborhood who shake their heads and smile whenever they pass by and see it.

People like Bill Marugo.

“If she’s loyal to whoever owns her, I think they should know she’s back, waiting for them to come home,” says Marujo, who theorizes that the cat probably panicked and ran away when the earthquake hit, only to come home days later to an empty apartment.

He admits it’s hard to find owners after this long, but after nearly three years of waiting, this cat has had any shot she can get.

who do you know People may still live in the valley, and read this newspaper.

“It hits you hard, just watching them sit there, waiting for them to come home, day in and day out,” says Marujo, who calls the cats his sweetheart.

Most cats roam. Not that, he says.

The apartment complex is located on Foothill Boulevard in Sylmar, and has not been touched since the windows were boarded up and chain link fencing put around it shortly after the earthquake.

“The people who live there moved away and never came back,” say promoters. “It is the only place left in Sylmar that was not repaired after the earthquake.”

Marugo, who lives downstairs from the building, says that about 10 days after the earthquake, he noticed the cat was sitting there in front of one of the apartments.

“My wife, Rose, and I used to drive by every day wondering what the cat was doing in this deserted place, day in and day out, without going anywhere,” he says.

“After a while, we noticed that food was being made available to her, so we learned that other people living in the neighborhood also started to notice her. We started feeding her too.”

Occasionally, Marugo notices some people trying to get the friendly black cat to go with them, but she never does.

Marugo even tried himself last month when the weather started getting cold at night and he was starting to feel a little lonely.

His wife, Rose, died six months ago, and after 15 years, he had to put his dog to sleep. Perhaps a lover can be a new companion.

“I brought her home one night, and she stayed about three hours,” he says, shaking his head. “But the first time I opened the screen door, it went like a bullet.

“I went down to the apartments the next morning. She was just sitting there, still waiting.”

Marrujo will not contact the Animal Regulatory Department. He’s afraid that if they come for the cat and it’s not adopted at the shelter, it will go to sleep.

Besides, he says, it is not a stray wandering the streets. She has an address, a home.

This cat did not escape. did the owners. All you do is wait for them to come home.

“You know, this cat has more courage and fortitude than any animal I’ve ever seen,” says Marugo on Wednesday, after stopping in the covered apartments to feed and spend time with his sweetheart.

“What has it been now, nearly three years since the earthquake, and it still won’t give up? Now that’s one loyal pet.”

Yes it is. Makes you shake your head and smile.

Update: Dennis McCarthy’s March 12, 1999 column reported that a reader of the initial 1996 column was able to rescue his lover and return the black cat to her home in Simi Valley. At that time, the reader/cat rescuer marked Sylmar’s apartment red to alert others that the cat was safe and loved.

Dennis McCarthy’s column is published on Sundays. He can be reached at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2023/07/15/saga-of-the-faithful-cat-still-tugs-at-heartstrings-in-this-classic-dennis-mccarthy-column/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos