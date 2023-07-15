UN says cross-border Syrian aid ‘unacceptable’ | Syrian war news





The United Nations raises concerns about Damascus’ conditions for the delivery of aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing to rebel-held areas in northwest Syria.

The United Nations described the conditions set by the Syrian government on the delivery of aid to the northwestern regions of Turkey from Turkey as “unacceptable”.

Syria stipulated that life-saving support be provided in “full cooperation and coordination with the government,” that the United Nations not communicate with “terrorist organizations” and their affiliates, and that relief operations be managed by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

In a note sent to the UN Security Council on Friday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the Syrian proposal described these conditions as “unacceptable” for carrying out “principled humanitarian operations,” news agencies reported.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that stipulating that the Red Cross or Red Crescent should supervise the delivery of aid is “neither consistent with the independence of the United Nations nor practical,” because these organizations “do not exist in northwestern Syria.”

The agency responsible for overseeing humanitarian aid also noted that the Syrian government’s request to conduct deliveries in coordination with Damascus requires a “review” and that the aid delivery mechanism must not “infringe on the neutrality … and the neutrality and independence of the United Nations humanitarian operations in Syria.”

However, OCHA said that “the permission of the Syrian government could serve as a basis for the United Nations to legally conduct cross-border humanitarian operations through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for the specified period.”

The United Nations has not used the Bab al-Hawa crossing since the Security Council’s authorization expired on Monday. The council’s permission was needed because the Syrian government had not previously approved the UN operation, which has been delivering aid to millions in northwest Syria since 2014.

Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian government and its ally Russia, which is a member of the Security Council, want all aid delivered through Damascus.

Syrians who have fled Assad’s rule fear he may soon be able to choke off much-needed aid as Damascus works to assert control over UN aid in the rebel-held northwest, the last major bastion of the Syrian opposition.

“The Syrian government’s attempts to control cross-border aid deliveries worry many, including the UN Security Council, human rights activists and medical workers,” said Nour Qarmoush of Al Jazeera in Idlib.

Bab al-Hawa is a crucial lifeline for opposition-held areas in the northwest, [which] They have endured years of civil war and need the borders to remain open so that humanitarian supplies can continue to arrive.”

The 15-member Security Council failed to reach an agreement on Tuesday to renew the operation’s mandate after Russia vetoed the proposed nine-month extension. Then Russia failed in its own attempt for the council to adopt a six-month renewal.

The Security Council initially authorized aid deliveries in 2014 from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan through four crossing points to opposition-held areas of Syria. Over the years, however, Russia, backed by China, has pushed the council to reduce authorized crossings to just one – Bab al-Hawa – and a mandate from one year to six months.

After a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Syria and Turkey in February, Assad opened two additional crossing points from Turkey, at Bab al-Salama and al-Rai, to increase the flow of aid to the victims, and later extended their opening until August 13. But in practice, most aid continued to pass through The door of passion.

A limited amount of UN aid has entered the opposition-held northwest across frontlines from government-held areas.

After the February earthquake, the armed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham prevented aid convoys from entering Idlib province from government-held areas, originally an offshoot of al-Qaeda that dominates the area. The group accused Assad of trying to “take advantage of aid intended for earthquake victims”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/15/un-says-syria-cross-border-aid-conditions-unacceptable The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

