Older videos do not show an Alaskan earthquake or tsunami warning





After a 7.2-magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami warning in southern Alaska, several viral videos show the aftermath of that quake. Here’s what we can check.

On July 15, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami warning for southern Alaska.

The quake was widely felt throughout the Aleutian Islands, Alaska Peninsula and Cook Inlet regions, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. A tsunami warning was later dropped to a warning before being called off about an hour after it was issued.

Shortly after news of the earthquake broke, footage allegedly from Alaska was shared on social media. Check if these three videos show scenes from the July 15th earthquake.

Question number 1

Does this video show a tsunami siren blaring in Kodiak during the July 15 tsunami warning?

Sources

Answer number 1

No, the video was not filmed during the July 15 tsunami warning. It is from 2021.

What we found

While the Associated Press reported tsunami sirens sounding throughout Alaskan cities after the July 15 earthquake, this video was not taken during that quake. It was actually taken in July 2021.

Using InVid, a video forensics tool, VERIFY analyzed viral video keyframes and performed a reverse image search for the frames. VERIFY was able to trace the video back to TikTok, which was posted on July 29, after a magnitude 8.2 earthquake hit the Alaskan Peninsula.

According to reports at the time, tsunami sirens were broadcast across Kodiak, an island of about 6,000 people, along the coast of Alaska.

Question 2

Does this video show different news reports from the July 15 earthquake?

“Report #Alaska #earthquake this morning,” the tweet garnered more than 100,000 views. The video is a clip from the Inside edition that shows multiple scenes of damage across Alaska.

Sources

Answer number 2

No, the video was not filmed after the July 15th earthquake. It was taken in 2018 after a different earthquake hit Alaska.

What we found

This video was taken in Alaska, but not after the July 15, 2023 earthquake.

VERIFY also used InVid and RevEye to trace this video back to the original video posted by Inside Edition on November 30, 2018.

At the 12-second mark in the original video from Inside Edition, the same airport scene matches what can be seen at the beginning of the viral clip posted on July 16th.

According to the United States Geological Survey, on November 30, 2018, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck north of Anchorage. There have been more than 15,000 reports from citizens who were shaken by the earthquake.

This isn’t the first time this Twitter account, @cbknews121, has posted misinformation. In June, the account posted a video purporting to show real evidence of aliens in the Las Vegas community. This video was not real.

Question 3

Does this video from a home security camera show a father gathering his children amid the July 15 earthquake in Alaska?

The video has over 300,000 views on Twitter.

Sources

Answer number 3

No, the video was not filmed after the July 15th earthquake. It is from the November 2018 earthquake in Alaska.

What we found

This video, also posted from the same Twitter account @cbknews121, was not taken during the July 15 earthquake. Posted on November 30, 2018, after the magnitude 7.1 earthquake north of Anchorage.

The video was posted to YouTube by video licensing company ViralHog on December 1, 2018. I used VERIFY InVid and RevEye to trace the origin of this video as well.

“Camera images of our family going through a 7.0 magnitude earthquake. The violent shaking caused a lot of chaos. It also caused the father to go in parental mode, quickly pick up his daughter,” the video caption said.

Therefore, we can verify that these videos were not taken after the July 15th earthquake.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

