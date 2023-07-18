approximately 11,000 earthquakes in 6 months in and around Aotearoa; This is what it looks like





GeoNet

This GeoNet map shows 10,957 earthquakes recorded in New Zealand and the nearby seafloor in the first six months of 2023

Showing earthquakes during the first six months of 2023, this GeoNet map offers a graphical way to visualize how shaking our islands are.

Image shows 10,957 tremors in and around Aotearoa, New Zealand, from January to June. This number is nothing unusual for this part of the world, as GeoNet averages more than 20,000 earthquakes annually.

About 100-150 of those earthquakes are large enough to be felt. We know the rest because they are recorded by sensitive seismographs.

The lighter the circle, the shallower the earthquake; And the larger the circle, the greater the volume.

GeoNet said the points tracked some of the several hundred active faults in New Zealand, with each earthquake revealing more about where the faults were and how they were moving.

The earthquakes occurred along a relatively straight line because New Zealand was on the boundary of two major tectonic plates – the Pacific plate and the Australian plate.

“These plates push against each other, causing stress to build up. The stress is released through movement on the faults, which causes earthquakes.”

