Weekend earthquake triggers tsunami sirens in Homer





In the aftermath of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake near Sand Point Saturday night, alerts about a possible tsunami hit phones across the Kenai Peninsula and sirens sounded in Homer.

The quake struck about 60 miles south of Sand Point just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Sirens sounded in Homer for 20 to 30 minutes and were shut off after the Kenai Peninsula Borough became clear around 11:35, Emergency Director Brenda Ahlberg said. Evacuations began at Homer Spit Saturday night, before officers from the Homer Police Department advised people there that they were in the clear, according to John Anderson of Heritage RV Park.

In Seward, the town made the all clear quickly, and immediately silenced the sirens there.

Ahlberg said the sirens were not false alarms — instead, her office was waiting for confirmation from the state and the Tsunami Warning Center that the western Kenai Peninsula was not in the flood zone.

“I want people to know that we will always err on the side of caution,” Ahlberg said. “And that we understand the inconvenience these alerts cause to people, especially when there is a perception that there is a false alarm. And it is not – the borough takes it very seriously when there is an activation.”

The US National Weather Service also issued text alerts about a tsunami risk after 10:50 p.m. Saturday. But those texts also reached phones in communities that weren’t at risk, including the central Kenai Peninsula and some in Anchorage.

Aviva Braun of Anchorage’s forecast office said that’s because the service sends out warnings to certain areas. That catches up on communities that aren’t actually in the immersion area, like Cooper Landing and Kenai, she said.

“There will always be communities that get overvalued,” she said, “even if we zone out in every possible area.”

Brown said the National Weather Service is trying to figure out how to make its warnings more targeted across the United States

She said every time there is a warning, the office learns something new about the system.

“It just so happens that this is not a very frequent event,” Brown said. “So it’s much more difficult to diagnose everything when it happens.”

The alert was canceled just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. There were reports of a six-inch wave at Sand Point and King Cove, but no major damage occurred.

Domestic siren tests are coming

Separately, Ahlberg said the Kenai Peninsula is upgrading its tsunami siren system in Homer and Seward later this month, including a new siren off Kachmak Drive in Homer and one at Anchor Point. She said they will run live siren tests at those sites during installation, starting July 24, including a live siren test followed by a fully visible message at each site.

Find the test schedule below:

July 24-25: Homer Harbourmaster

July 26-27: Homer’s Ice Rink

July 28-29: Homer Mariner Park

July 31 – August 1: Nanwalek

August 2-3: Port Graham

August 4-5: Seldovia

August 7-8: Homer Fish & Game

August 8-9: Homer Bishop’s Beach

Aug. 9-10: Homer Northern Enterprises Boat Yard *NEW*

August 10-11: Anchor Point *NEW*

August 14-15: Seward-Nash Road *Temporary Road Closure*

Aug. 16-17: Seward Marine Industrial

Aug. 17-18: Seward High School

August 18-19: Seward Harbormaster

August 21-22: Seward Fire Station

August 22-23: Lowell Point

