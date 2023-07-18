Reports indicate that public institutions failed to deposit 9 billion TL in earthquake relief donations





The latest activities and financial reports of several state institutions, including the state Ziraat Bank and the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, revealed that they have yet to deposit earthquake relief donations totaling about 9 billion Turkish liras ($342 million), Diken News reported. The site reported on Monday.

Turkey’s One Heart (Türkiye Tek Yürek Kampanyası), a live fundraising event on February 15, raised about TL 115.1 billion ($4.3 billion) from corporate donors mainly for the victims of the devastating earthquakes that hit southern and southeastern Turkey on the 6th. February, claimed more than 50,000 lives.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz announced last week that the funds received amounted to 85 billion Turkish liras ($3.2 billion) but failed to provide information about the remaining 30 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 million) and institutions and organizations that have not yet sent the promised funds.

According to Diken, which examined the latest activities and financial reports of public institutions, Ziraat Bank did not pay nearly 9 billion TL of the remaining part of the donations; Vakıf Katılım Bank; the general insurance companies Türkiye Sigorta and Türkiye Hayat Emeklilik; TMSF; Turkcell, a provider of communications and technology services; and Emlak Konut, Turkey’s largest real estate investment trust.

Diken said that Ziraat Bank, which announced a donation of 1 billion Turkish liras, deposited only 600 million Turkish liras of this amount, according to the latest reports, while the reports from the Katilim endowment did not mention the bank’s donation of one billion Turkish liras during the arrest period. Fundraising event.

Although Türkiye Sigorta and Türkiye Hayat Emeklilik announced a total donation of 2 billion TL, recent reports did not provide any information about this amount in the financial reports of the institutions.

TMSF, which also promised a 2 billion TL donation, neglected to provide any information about it in its reports covering the past three months, according to Diken.

Deken also revealed that Emlak Konut has yet to deposit 300 million TL of its promised donation of 1 billion TL, while Turkcel, which announced a donation of 3.5 billion TL during the fundraising event, did not mention this information in its financial reports. According to reports, the company’s quarterly donations amount to just over 104 million TL, which is an unknown range.

Last February, the state foundations came under fire from opposition politicians and economists who questioned the reasons behind the taxpayer-funded donations of government foundations.

The main argument was that using taxpayers’ money to donate to an aid campaign was nothing to brag about, and that such donations would only be acceptable if they came from employees of the institutions themselves.

In early July, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its ally, the MHP, rejected a parliamentary motion from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to investigate how the donations were spent and whether they were used to meet the needs of earthquake victims due to past experiences when the government used donations in the aftermath of such tragedies. for other purposes.

