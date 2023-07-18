Divers in Taiwan film rare encounter with giant doomsday fish believed to be harbingers of earthquakes





Divers in Taiwan recently spotted an extremely rare sighting of a paddlefish off the coast of New Taipei’s Ruifang district. Otherwise known as “earthquake fish” or “doomsday fish,” sightings of paddlefish in Japanese folklore are believed to precede an earthquake or tsunami.

Typically, paddlefish live in very deep waters, from about 650 to 3,300 feet, which is why sightings are not uncommon. Although it has no factual basis, the superstition stems from the fact that the creatures can sense impending seismic activity, and will rise to the water’s surface to shore themselves.

However, in this case, the fish likely floated in the warmer waters because they were injured.

Footage of the underwater monster, taken by diving instructor Wang Qingruo, shows large holes in its body, which were likely the work of a shark. The cooked shark is a type of small shark known to “digging” cylindrical pieces from larger fish and cetaceans.

As you can see in the photos and video below, the paddlefish is about six and a half feet long, which is actually on the smaller side for these fish. Recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest recorded fish in existence, an adult paddlefish can reach 36 feet in length.

“She must have been dying, so she swam in the shallow water,” Wang told NEWSWEEK earlier this month, his first encounter in 15 years of diving. Normally, humans only see paddlefish when they are washed up dead on shore.

But experts assure once again that the vision is not a cause for concern.

“There is no scientific evidence of a relationship, so I don’t think people need to be concerned,” Hiroyuki Motomura, a professor of ichthyology at Kagoshima University, explained to the New York Post. “I think these fish tend to come to the surface when their physical condition is poor, and they rise on the currents, which is why they are often dead when they are found.”

