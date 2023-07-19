The earthquake recorded by Pleasanton was felt in San Antonio





The earthquakes that rocked the area near Pleasanton late Tuesday are larger than anything the area around the city has ever felt and felt as far away as San Antonio, according to the US Geological Survey.

However, the earthquake is not the largest in South Texas. This record belongs to the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that shook the city of Carnes in 2011.

Tuesday’s first quakes had a magnitude of 3.9 and were reported at 11:22 p.m. at a depth of 3.2 miles. This was followed by a magnitude of 3.2 reported an hour later at a depth of 1.6 miles.

These tremors come on the heels of a much smaller earthquake – with a magnitude of 2.1 – that was reported on Monday.

“These magnitudes are greater than anything seen before” in that region, said Amy Vaughan, a geophysicist with the USGS. “Everything else has historically been in the 2-point or 1-point range. The fact that we had 3.9 and 3.2 is certainly significant and it was clearly felt more broadly in the region.”

Vaughan said the record-breaking quakes are the largest in the 6 miles surrounding Pleasanton. There have been 12 earthquakes dating back to 2021, including the three this month.

As of 9:30 a.m., no damage was reported in the Pleasanton area, which is about 40 miles south of San Antonio. Damage usually occurs when an earthquake reaches a magnitude of about 4 or 5, according to the USGS.

The magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported in four San Antonio area zip codes. This includes areas near Fort Sam Houston, Stinson Municipal Airport, and areas of southern Bexar County.

Vaughan did not speculate on the cause of the three earthquakes this week.

She said Wednesday’s cluster of earthquakes was unheard of and could happen anywhere. The area has, at least in the past few years, been more seismically active.

The last earthquake felt by residents of San Antonio was a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in November 2022. This quake, one of the largest in Texas history, struck near the West Texas town of Menton at a depth of about six miles. The earthquake destroyed the Robert B. Historic Green in downtown San Antonio, according to University Health.

