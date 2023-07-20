The USGS reports three quakes 11 miles east of Pleasanton





The first and largest earthquake occurred at 11:22 pm Tuesday and measured 3.8 on the Richter scale. And the residents of the area reported that they heard a loud “bang”!

Pleasanton, Texas – The USGS reported a 3.8-magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 4.6 kilometers, approximately 11 miles east of Pleasanton.

In the small community of Black Hill, Melanie Hepler has resided in the area for twenty years and says she felt the quake around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

“The whole house shook and scared us to death,” Hepler said.

“I thought maybe a car had debris that crashed into our house or garage,” Heppler said. She said she and her husband were watching TV when it happened. It lasted for about two seconds, but it shook her house.

Hepler said, “It was a boom, boom. That’s the way it went. Just boom, boom,” thinking it was some kind of explosion.

On the way, Weldon Riggs was in bed watching TV with his wife. He also thought there had been an explosion.

“I thought maybe it was our butane tank, but if it had been our butane tank, it would have started smoking,” Riggs said. He also thought that a tree might have fallen on his house.

Riggs said he got into his truck and drove up and down the road looking for smoke or a possible plane crash, but found nothing. Come to find out, it was an earthquake.

“I said, ‘No, earthquakes don’t make noise like that,'” Riggs recalled.

Heppler and Riggs contacted some neighbors and the Atascosa Police Department. Riggs said deputies went out to check the area. No injuries or damages were reported – except for some personal belongings.

“I know a neighbor down the road, they’ve had — some dishes broken and some other stuff falling out,” Riggs said.

The USGS reported a 3.2 quake at about 12:37 a.m., and a third 2.6 quake occurred at 1:44 a.m.

Hepler said she was in bed when she felt the earthquake just before 1 a.m. and had trouble sleeping after that.

“I wonder how many times this will happen before we’re done,” I remembered thinking.

Riggs said the 3.8 epicenter was located near his home.

“A mile away, maybe a mile and a half from home here. So it was pretty close,” Riggs said. “Very beautiful up close.”

The USGS reports that earthquakes east of the Rocky Mountains are not uncommon. It is also difficult to identify fault lines. It was fairly small, and it could happen everywhere, said Jessica Turner, a geophysicist with the USGS. She went on to say that several other earthquakes should occur for further research, though the USGS is monitoring the situation.

Turner also could not determine whether or not earthquakes occurred. The USGS website notes that the recent increase in earthquakes in the central US region (i.e., Texas and Oklahoma) is primarily due to the disposal of waste fluids, which are a by-product of oil production.

San Antonio residents also reported feeling the earthquake:

I suspect no one else has felt this in SA. My fiancé felt it while FaceTiming me. I felt the building sway and the TV was moving. We live in SouthTown SA!!! Wow – two earthquakes in less than a year https://t.co/wUheUEHJ7z

— Eloy Tijerina (@soy_eloy) July 19, 2023

Turner said people as far north as Austin also felt the tremors. The USGS encourages others to report how they felt.

According to Michigan Tech, a magnitude 2.5 to 5.4 earthquake can often be felt and may only cause minor damage. There are an estimated 500,000 earthquakes that occur in this range per year. Earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or less can occur by the millions each year.

Although Hepler said it was the first earthquake she had experienced, Riggs remembered the 4.8-magnitude quake that shook Karnes County in 2011.

“I was driving and I could feel it, but not much. You know, I just thought maybe I hit a bump in the road or in the pasture,” said Riggs.

To find more information about the three earthquakes, the USGS website features an interactive map.

