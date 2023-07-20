Ship Review | Princeton University acquires an unmanned vehicle for earthquake research





Massachusetts-based unmanned technology company SeaTrac Systems has supplied one of its unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) to Princeton University for use by geoscience experts.

A team led by Dr. Frederick Simmons of Princeton University will use the rover for activities related to seafloor geodesy, which is the science of understanding the depth, shape, and motion of the seafloor, and how bathymetry on the seafloor relates to its magnetic and gravitational fields. By combining acoustic data with GPS/GNSS (GPS-A) data, the team’s specific interest is to continuously monitor the movement of deep seafloor tectonic plates to measure their change and shape before and after earthquakes.

Using an innovative seafloor geodesy system and method developed by underwater acoustic research company DBV Technology, the vehicle uses either temporary or continuous deep-ocean geodetic sensors (T-DOGS and C-DOGS), which measure the motion of seafloor tectonic plates at any ocean depth, using very low power, and for long-range deployments more accurately and economically than current methods. To this end, the SeaTrac USV will transmit tracks of desired acoustic survey data for up to 12 hours at a time, loiter over DOGS to receive its telemetry data, and regularly send data back to shore via satellite.

Image: SeaTrac Systems

The USV selected for the studies is designed to efficiently, safely, and cost-effectively conduct real-time data collection and communications in all marine environments. Powered by solar energy with significant payload capacity and power, the platform enables the use of various combinations of payloads including high-powered sensors during any one mission.

The vehicle has a self-correcting ability and can operate autonomously continuously for long periods, which reduces the risks and costs of marine data collection over traditional methods. Deployment and retrieval can be done without specialized equipment, ensuring faster filling and demobilization with a smaller logistical footprint.

The SeaTrac USV has a length of 15.9 ft (4.8 m), a width of 4.6 ft (1.39 m), a draft of only 1.4 ft (0.42 m), an empty displacement of 606 lb (275 kg), and a payload capacity of 154 lb (70 kg). A 1kW brushless motor powered by a 6.75kWh lithium battery propels the craft to speeds of up to five knots, while solar panels with a total capacity of 750W allow it to remain at sea for months at a time, ensuring comprehensive data collection. Mobility is possible even under Beaufort Force Seven conditions, although the hull is designed to withstand up to Beaufort Force 11.

For fully autonomous or supervised navigation, the vehicle relies on a collision avoidance system consisting of AIS, running lights, and cameras that provide a full 360-degree field of view. The portable, waterproof remote control device provides operators with direct control of the USV using a line-of-sight RF link as far as 0.25 miles (0.4 km) with a standard whip antenna or up to 2 miles (3.2 km) with a directional antenna. It is intended for power-ups and recovery operations or for any other time when local manual control is required. To store collected data, the USV has a local server, though data can also be uploaded directly to the cloud during vehicle deployment.

The Princeton team conducted test missions with the SeaTrac USV in Puerto Rico in the fall of 2022 and in Bermuda the following spring.

4.8 Meter Marine Geodesy Craft Specifications Ship Type: USV – Research Owner: Princeton University, USA Builder: SeaTrac Systems, USA Overall Length: 15.9 ft (4.8 m) Beam: 4.6 ft (1.39 m) Draft: 1.4 ft (0.42 m) Displacement: 606 lbs (275 kg) Capacity: 154 lbs (6 kg) Capacity: 1. 0 kg) Other Electronics: DBV Technology Other Equipment Installed: Solar Panels

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bairdmaritime.com/work-boat-world/specialised-fields/unmanned-craft-non-naval/vessel-review-princeton-university-acquires-unmanned-vehicle-for-earthquake-research/

