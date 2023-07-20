Kahramanmaraş earthquakes – Türkiye and Syria, May 31, 2023 – Türkiye





Crisis summary and results

On February 6, 2023, at 1:17 UTC (4:17 local time), two large earthquakes (magnitude 7.7 and 7.6) hit southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.

In Turkey, the earthquake had a devastating effect on 11 provinces, and in Syria five provinces were affected – Idlib, Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartous. Overall, 107,000 infections and more than 50,000 deaths have been reported, including 45,968 confirmed deaths in Turkey and more than 5,900 in Syria. A total of 3 million people have had to leave their homes. As of June 2023, 1.6 million people still live in informal settlements (half of them women and girls) and nearly 800,000 in official sites. The initial 7.7-magnitude earthquake was the strongest earthquake recorded in Turkey since 1939. As of May 2023, there have been more than 30,000 aftershocks, including a 6.1-magnitude aftershock in February that was felt in other neighboring countries.

These earthquakes led to the highest fatality rate of any earthquake in the region since 1999, when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in Kocaeli province killed 17,000 people. vi Humanitarian response activities continued in May and June, following the end of the Flash Appeal on 17 May and the large-scale deactivation of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) on 24 May. With needs anticipated in some circumstances, humanitarian partners continued to complement the government’s efforts, providing targeted assistance to people with critical humanitarian needs. At the end of May, 5.4 million people had received at least one form of humanitarian assistance in the earthquake-affected areas.

influence across Türkiye

As a direct result of the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, nearly 16 million people were affected by the disaster; 9.1 million people were directly affected and more than 45,000 people were confirmed dead. Immediately after the event, the Turkish government declared a “level four alert” of the appeal for international aid, as well as a three-month state of emergency in the 11 worst affected provinces. These provinces are Kahramanmaraş, Adana, Sanliurfa, Gaziantep, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Malatya, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Elazik and Kilis. Emergency services in Türkiye rushed to search for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings.

Health Infrastructure Damage: In terms of infrastructure damage, as of April 2023, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported 710,000 buildings with severe damage. Nearly 280,000 buildings collapsed or were severely damaged. . The health infrastructure in the affected provinces was severely damaged. A total of 42 of the 136 hospital buildings in the district suffered severe or moderate damage. xi In addition, 34 of the 97 migrant health centers serving the 1.7 million refugees and migrants who were residing in the area have stopped working, negatively affecting the provision of services.

According to the preliminary findings of the UNFPA assessment, health workers in primary health care centers only have the capacity to treat acute health problems. While the number of health units set up in camps or containers has increased, there remains a significant gap in access to and delivery of services for individuals residing in rural areas or outside camps/containers, and demand for contraceptives and medicines among those affected remains high.

Displacement and Shelter: The Shelter Cluster in Turkey reported that more than 3 million people were identified as being protected in various types of settlements, including tents, formal shelters, containers and collective shelters. More than 216,000 people have been transferred from affected areas to other provinces within Turkey.

According to the Ministry of Interior, about 20% of the earthquake-affected people who initially migrated to other cities have returned. This is most likely due to financial constraints and the high cost of living in the host provinces. To meet the needs of the returning population, the authorities are trying to boost shelter capacity through temporary accommodation. According to the authorities, permits were issued to about 70,000 Syrians to leave temporarily to Syria after the earthquake. Based on estimates by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, as of April 20, 2023, around 16,000 Syrians have returned to Turkey.

Response Efforts: Early response efforts in Turkey were hampered by extreme cold weather, and later severe storms that caused localized flooding in earthquake-affected areas. Tents and containers housing earthquake-affected people in both formal and informal settlements were destroyed and destroyed, exposing some of the affected families to harsh weather conditions.

