The subtle motions that precede earthquakes raise questions about disaster prediction





A new study shows that two hours before a major earthquake strikes, the ground appears to move – infinitesimally small and without causing any shaking. Researchers say this motion, known as seismic slide, may be a potential path to predicting devastating earthquakes before they happen.

Many seismologists have long argued that it is impossible to predict earthquakes because the Earth’s crust gives no detectable warning before it explodes. The new study, published Thursday in the journal Science, suggests that there are, in fact, warning signs. They are just very, very subtle. “It’s strong evidence that something happened before the big earthquakes,” says study co-author Quentin Pelletre, a researcher in geosciences at the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD) at the University of Côte d’Azur. “It does not mean that we know how to predict it, but it does mean that it is physically possible.”

But just because there was a pattern of events before an earthquake occurred doesn’t mean the new discovery itself will serve as a method of prediction, warns Lucy Jones, a seismologist and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society. The patterns seen in seismic slips are similar in many ways to the patterns seen in forequakes – smaller earthquakes that occur before large earthquakes. Seismologists once hoped they could use earthquakes to predict large earthquakes, says Jones, who was not involved in the current study. But this did not happen. As it turns out, after any given earthquake, there is a 5 percent chance of a larger earthquake. It is not clear if an earthquake is a bad omen until a larger earthquake occurs. The same problems are likely to plague using seismic motion for predictive purposes, Jones says. “Their analysis requires knowing the main shock,” she says. “In order to be useful for any kind of predictive thing, you have to know how to do it [without] Knowing that the main shock is coming.”

A seismic slide is a ground motion that occurs without producing seismic waves. These events are sometimes called “slow earthquakes” because they can shift the Earth by the same amount that an earthquake would—but the sliding motion happens so gradually that no jolts, jolts, or tremors occur. However, the movement is significant enough for researchers to detect it using GPS sensors.

To see if the faults show any changes in slip behavior before earthquakes, Bletery and co-author Jean-Mathieu Nocquet, an IRD research fellow, combined data from 3,026 GPS stations near the centers of 90 earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or greater. Each station automatically recorded its exact location every five minutes, and the researchers analyzed the 48 hours before each earthquake. They looked at the amount and direction of the displacement for each station and tried to detect any patterns in the signals.

In the first 46 hours of the 48-hour period before each earthquake, they saw no patterns. But in the past two hours, they’ve seen an exponential acceleration in the horizontal motion of the sensors. “this is the last [data] The point is twice as large as the first 46-hour maximum,” says Plettieri, “so it’s very unlikely that it happened by accident.”

To confirm that this signal was specific to earthquakes, the researchers used the same method on 100,000 random 48-hour periods that did not precede the earthquake. They saw increases in the last hours in only 0.03 percent of the samples, providing a rough estimate of the probability that this pattern occurred at random.

The average amount of energy released in the slow slip was similar to that generated by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, although no shaking occurred. (The exact distance of ground motion that occurs in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake can vary, and the researchers couldn’t account for these measurements—only the energy released by the motion.) It appears that before a fault breaks and causes an earthquake, Pelletieri says, there is a slow sliding of crust against crust that acts as a precursor.

But the chip pattern is delicate, and the current analysis requires more than 3,000 widely distributed sensors to detect it. Detecting these silent changes in one place on a single fault, Bletery says, would require sensors at least 100 times more sensitive than what’s available today.

Even then, such a feat would likely be impossible, says Jones. The researchers detected slow slip by summing up all the data across separate stations and using the timing of the main shock as a standard event. The pattern of exponential growth seen across the stations makes sense, she says, because when you start with the moment of a major earthquake, there is every chance that something interesting will happen within a few minutes before or after — just as aftershocks are likely to occur very close to the main earthquake. This probability swings exponentially the farther you are in time from the event, whether you are moving forward or backward.

This pattern holds steady while analyzing many earthquakes at once, because for each earthquake, I choose to start looking at the moment when things are at their most intense—but that doesn’t mean that a single earthquake in a particular location will herald an exponential increase in silent slip, says Jones.

“It doesn’t give you preliminary predictive power because it’s a statement of how you summarize it rather than what happens in a particular earthquake,” she adds. “I see this before the main shocks” and “I see this and know what’s to come” are two completely different questions. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/subtle-movements-that-precede-earthquakes-raise-questions-about-predicting-disaster/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos