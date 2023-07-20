GPS can provide 2 hour warning of major earthquakes





The threat of earthquakes is just a normal part of life in most parts of the world. This was most evident last February, when a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria, killing nearly 60,000 people and leaving another 1.5 million homeless. Tens of thousands of aftershocks – some nearly as powerful as the original quake itself – plagued the region for weeks.

It’s exactly the kind of scenario that scientists want to be able to predict in advance to give people enough warning to find safety and avoid life-threatening circumstances. Unfortunately, there are currently no real ways to predict an earthquake ahead of time – the best early warning systems to date simply tell people within seconds that an earthquake has started.

But what if we expect a major earthquake to occur within two hours of advance warning? A team of French scientists think they may have found a way to do just that. And it doesn’t require the development of any new technologies – just take advantage of the existing technologies you already know: the Global Positioning System (GPS).

Short for Global Positioning System, GPS is a series of dozens of satellites used to collect and provide geolocation and time information to users on the ground, for both military and civilian purposes. The scientists behind the new study, published Thursday in the journal Science, used GPS data to analyze changes in horizontal position that occur in more than 3,000 geodes after 90 major earthquakes around the world (all of magnitude 7.0 or higher).

The results indicate that the stations’ horizontal motions “accelerated exponentially” in a direction consistent with how the fault’s slow slip (deformation of two points in the Earth’s crust) occurs within two hours near the epicenter of the earthquake that will strike.

In other words, GPS data can be used to measure the onset of a fault slip that may eventually lead to a major earthquake up to two hours before the first seismic shocks occur. We could theoretically monitor real-time GPS data looking for subtle movements in regions of interest as an alert that a slow slip of a fault could trigger a major earthquake.

Two hours may not seem like a lot of time on its own – but it would be an amazing improvement from existing detection methods. Before an earthquake strikes, it can be the difference between life and death for thousands.

“If it is confirmed that seismic nucleation often involves an hour-long precursor phase, and the means can be developed to measure it reliably, a precursor warning can be issued,” Roland Bürgmann, a seismologist at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved in the study, wrote in an accompanying article in Science.

Borgmann added that new advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence could increase our ability to identify these subtle shifts in horizontal position.

There are a lot of caveats to the study—notably, not all slow fault slips lead to large earthquakes, and not all major earthquakes are preceded by slow fault slips. The study also isn’t necessarily a clear test of using GPS to predict earthquakes; It just goes to show that the GPS data seems to show some patterns that are associated with specific earthquakes.

But the ability to monitor such events and give people an hour or two of warning, even for a set number of earthquakes, seems within our grasp. “Our observation indicates that there are precursor signals and that the precision required to monitor them is not far beyond our current capabilities,” the authors wrote.

