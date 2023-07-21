Jaipur earthquake: Three consecutive earthquakes hit Jaipur today in 30 minutes | Jaipur news





Jaipur: Three earthquakes hit Jaipur and adjoining areas early Friday morning at an interval of 16 minutes. People heard explosion-like sounds and also exited their single-storey apartments and two-storey houses. According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the first earthquake was seen at 4.09 am with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale and knocked everything out from the nearby colonies. . “An explosion-like sound was also seen,” said Hemant Chaudhary, a resident of Gottwara. For many people, the first earthquake passed unnoticed. Before people could get over the state of shock, another earthquake was seen in Jaipur at 4.22 am with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale and a depth of 5 km. For those who did not notice the first earthquake, the second quake shook them from their bed, prompting them to get out of their homes. A large number of people were seen in the roads of the city, including Chandubar, especially Chandabha, and also people living in multi-storey apartments decided to go to the ground floor. and vacate the building. And when people decided to go back to their bedrooms, the third earthquake at 4.25am shook people again in the Pink City. We also heard sounds like an explosion. People in our area could not sleep after the earthquake for fear of a recurrence. “I have never witnessed three consecutive earthquakes with the epicenter in Jaipur,” said Raj Bansal, a resident of Shyam Nagar. People called their relatives to find out about their well-being and updated their status on social media telling them they were safe.

In hospitals, those who were tending to their patients walked out of the hallway and other areas where they were sleeping. No loss of life or damage was reported in and around Jaipur, according to the control room. The tremors were also felt in nearby areas including Sikar, Dausa, Alwar, Junghonu and Bharatpur.

“Strong tremors were felt in Jaipur and some other parts of the state this morning. No unwanted news of loss of life or property has been reported so far,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Jehlot said on Friday. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said strong tremors were felt in Jaipur. “I hope you are all safe!” She tweeted: Geographically, Jaipur is not in a high risk earthquake zone. Jaipur is located in seismic zone II, which is considered a low risk area for earthquakes. Watch three earthquakes rock Jaipur, Rajasthan within 30 minutes

