Using GPS as a potential predictor of earthquakes





Earthquakes and GPS stations used in the study (top) Distribution mechanisms and foci (beach ball diagrams) of 90 MW7 earthquakes with 2 days of 5-min GPS records (with no gap and no noticeable tremor) available within a 500 km radius of the epicenters. Mechanism sizes refer to event size. The colors indicate the number of time series available for each event. (Bottom) Distribution of 3026 GPS stations with complete records in the two days preceding the 90 earthquakes as shown above (the list of earthquakes is given in Table S1). (Entries) Enlarged subpanels show areas of high concentration in the station. Credit: Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.adg2565

A pair of seismologists at the University of Côte d’Azur have discovered what may turn out to be an accurate method for predicting earthquakes. In their study, published in the journal Science, Quentin Plettieri and Jean-Matthew Noquet looked at high-speed GPS time series data collected in the lead-up to the moment of earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher. Roland Bürgmann with the University of California, Berkeley, published a Perspectives article in the same issue of the journal outlining the work the team has done on this new effort.

Seismologists have long sought to predict earthquakes so that people can respond. In many cases, a warning of several minutes could be useful – it would allow people to exit buildings that might collapse. Precursors are difficult to find due to the lack of information regarding what was happening near the epicenter before the earthquake. In this new effort, Bletery and Nocquet find a way to go back in time to learn more about the Earth’s alteration before a major earthquake occurred.

In the search for an earthquake harbinger, researchers obtained and studied accurate GPS data for the geographic areas surrounding the epicenters of 90 earthquakes on a scale of 7 over the past several years. They found a pattern — a slip between tectonic plates that caused the land above them to move in a measurable horizontal direction.

They also found that such slips could be observed and measured using GPS, that they occurred two hours before the earthquake and were too small to appear on standard seismometers. Most importantly, they saw the same slip in all the earthquakes they studied.

The work indicates that a reliable earthquake system can be designed based on an accurate Global Positioning System (GPS) listening system. On the downside, Borgmann notes that more work is needed to prove the existence of such a precursor for all large earthquakes, or at least most of them. He also adds that some upgrades to GPS technology are required to allow measurement of individual events around the clock.

More information: Quentin Bletery et al, Preliminary Phase for Large Earthquakes, Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.adg2565

Roland Borgmann, Reliable Precursors of Earthquakes? Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.adi8032

© 2023 Science X Network

Citation: Using GPS as a potential earthquake predictor (2023, July 21) Retrieved July 21, 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-07-gps-earthquake-predictor.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2023-07-gps-earthquake-predictor.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos