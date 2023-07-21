Greek Orthodox Archdiocese earthquake relief funds – with great support from the National Philoptochos and in collaboration with the IOCC – are disbursed in Turkey – American Greek Orthodox Archdiocese





The Greek Orthodox Diocese earthquake relief funds – with great support of the National Philoptochos and in cooperation with the IOCC – are disbursed in Turkey

New York, NY (July 21, 2023) – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophorus of America is pleased to announce that the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese (GOA) Relief Fund for Turkey and Syria has raised a total of $700,000, which is now ready for disbursement through GOA’s collaboration with International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC).

The GOA Relief Fund was launched in February 2023 in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, and features generous donations from parishes, believers, and affiliated organizations, including a $250,000 donation from Philoptochos Orthodox Ladies and its local chapters. It was specifically designed to help those displaced by earthquakes in Turkey, where an estimated 2.7 million people have lost their homes.

“After months of catastrophic earthquakes and aftershocks in Turkey, many of our sisters and brothers continue to deal with unimaginable material and emotional losses,” said His Eminence Bishop Elpidophoros. “I pray that our offerings will provide comfort and care to those who are rebuilding a way forward, and that the Lord will grant peace to those suffering the loss of loved ones and their livelihoods.”

The Archdiocese’s cooperation with the IOCC will support communities in Antakya (ancient Antioch) and nearby towns and villages in Hatay Province, as the IOCC has worked closely with the local Orthodox Church to identify and assess the needs of families in the area. Accordingly, the GOA Earthquake Relief Fund will be administered to:

Construction of 20 prefabricated homes on local church land for temporary and transitional shelter connected to electricity, water and sanitation. Displaced families will live close to their damaged properties in Antakya, facilitating faster recovery, return home, and re-use of prefabricated homes by other families in need.

Provide one-off cash assistance through local retailers to approximately 540 households, selected by a panel of local clergy, local diocesan institutions (analogous to parish councils), and the International Olympic Committee, according to specified criteria.

Building on its proven track record in humanitarian relief, the expert IOCC team on the ground will monitor and evaluate project progress. The aim is to improve the living conditions of internally displaced families – particularly those with children, elderly members or individuals with special needs – and to ease the financial burden on the local Orthodox Church and host families, who have provided shelter to the displaced since the immediate aftermath of the earthquake.

The IOCC supplement of approximately $100,000 covers the remaining costs of the project. Implementation will begin in July 2023 and completion is expected in December 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goarch.org/-/goa-earthquake-relief-funds-to-be-disbursed-in-turkiye-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos