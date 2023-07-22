How does the California Museum protect space shuttle Endeavor from earthquakes?





A black cylinder sits atop a concrete cube, with an orange staircase on the floor nearby

Even before it opened more than a decade ago, the exhibit of NASA’s retired space shuttle Endeavor in Los Angeles raised perhaps one question more than any other: Could it survive an earthquake?

And to think, it was while showing the winged orbiter near Earth in its horizontal descent configuration.

Now, as the California Science Center takes the first steps to stack the vehicle with a pair of dual solid rocket boosters and an external fuel tank for a vertical launchpad-like permanent exhibit inside the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, the question has only grown in order of magnitude.

“Suffice it to say the building and Endeavor will stand when Los Angeles is a rubble pile,” Dennis Jenkins, project manager for the Endeavor Presentation Science Center and former NASA space shuttle engineer, said in an interview with collectSPACE.com.

Plenty of research and technology is behind Jenkins’ answer, providing confidence for him and his team to move forward with the towering display stack.

Related: Where Are NASA’s Space Shuttles Now?

An illustration of a space shuttle on display in a museum, with dozens of visitors walking nearby

7383

When Endeavor rolled into its suite at the end of a three-day road trip in October 2012, it was mounted atop four pendulum friction seismic isolators. In the event of a strong earthquake, the shuttle gently glided back and forth, breaking away from the ground.

Since that day, the California Institute of Technology’s (Caltech) Southern California Earthquake Data Center has recorded 7,383 times that the ground shook with enough force that people in the area could feel it. Five of those events were violent enough to cause minor damage. One, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in 2019, was felt by as many as 30 million people along the state.

“The only one I remember was the biggest,” said Jenkins. “We went by and looked at the security cameras and there was no movement [of Endeavour] Or at least, nothing we can perceive.

The same type of insulator is part of how Endeavor will remain secure in a vertical configuration, although the preparations and complexities involved are greater.

Story continues

stress test

If you’ve been to the California Science Center to watch Endeavor since it opened, you may have met Bill Novak. He is one of the doctors who helps answer questions from guests as they tour the exhibition.

Novak was also the Shuttle Loading Group Leader at Boeing (and before that, Rockwell).

“He and many of his former colleagues provided a great deal of input on how the vehicle reacts to loads,” Jenkins said, adding that structural engineers for Oschin Air and Space had taken the lead in seismic studies, but had no experience with spaceflight hardware. “Once the two groups developed a common language — structural engineering uses different terminology than aeronautical engineering — things went very smoothly.”

What the two groups of engineers eventually found surprised them both. Where Jenkins’ team initially thought there was an advantage to using replica hardware to integrate or disguise anti-seismic systems, studies find that what’s needed is the real thing—parts that, like Endeavor itself, were designed to fly.

Concrete foundation for the building surrounded by earth and construction equipment

“Perhaps the most important finding of the seismic studies was that although they differed greatly from the flight loads, the seismic loads were fully encapsulated by the loads that the space shuttle was designed to bear during ascent. This means we don’t need to make any adjustments to the stack hardware, but it also means that we need to use the flight hardware in all important applications, since that’s what we said about the earthquake studies.”

In the end, the only essential components the science center couldn’t get from the remnants of the space shuttle program were the two rings that attached the solid rocket booster to the rear outer tank. Instead, they had a local aerospace machinery shop build a kit to original specifications as the flight hardware, so they were basically interchangeable.

Using all of the flight hardware—including the last existing external tank built for flights and twin boosters built from previously flown parts—the final design loads for the Space Shuttle were about 5% greater than the “maximum reliable event.”

“So it’s somewhat higher than the worst trip loads, but it’s still within the vehicle’s ability to survive without permanent damage,” Jenkins said.

Related: Facts About NASA’s Space Shuttle, the First Reusable Spacecraft

circumvent the issue

On Thursday (July 20), if all went to plan, the first large components of the shuttle stack were lifted by crane and lowered into place inside the still-under-construction Ocean Air and Space Center. The two cross-rocket booster rear skirts are the first major parts to be moved, but they are preceded by other hardware that will protect the Endeavor’s vertical width.

The rear skirts are placed atop an 8-foot (2.4 m) thick, 1,800-tonne slab of reinforced concrete supported by six triple-pendulum insulators produced by Earthquake Protection Systems, Inc. (EPS), the same company that supplied the insulators for Endeavor’s horizontal show.

Black and white diagram showing the base of the space shuttle stacked in vertical configuration

Related stories:

Facts about Endeavor, NASA’s smallest space shuttle

The space shuttle Endeavor arrives at its new home at the Los Angeles Museum of Art

NASA’s Space Shuttle Program in Pictures: Tribute

“There is a 0.9m trench around the floating concrete slab so it can move three feet in any direction,” Jenkins said. “We don’t dampen vertical motion, so whatever vertical motion an earthquake gives us is what we get, but horizontal motion we can move three feet in any direction.”

The stack would then be secured to the slab using the rocket’s eight rigid “anchors” on the rear skirts, the same ones used to secure the shuttle to its mobile launch pad when it was standing about to launch.

“Our fastener is a bit different but conceptually identical—a mounting bolt with ball bearings and a nut on the bottom and a ball bearing and ball nut on the top. The two biggest differences are that our mounting bolts are 9 feet (2.7 m) long, versus 31 inches (79 cm) for fly bolts, and our ball nut is not fitted with a lime bolt.

Follow collectSPACE.com on Facebook and on Twitter at @collectSPACE. Copyright 2023 collectSPACE.com. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/california-museum-protecting-space-shuttle-170047575.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos