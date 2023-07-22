Earthquake shakes parts of Joburg





Another earthquake hit several parts of Johannesburg.

The quake was felt by various communities, including Krugersdorp on the West Rand and Soweto, before 7pm on Saturday.

Robert Mulaudzi, emergency services officer in Joburg, said the quake was felt in different areas by residents.

“An earthquake was reported across most of Johannesburg this evening around 18:47. However, no major incidents have been reported at our emergency call We urge residents to be careful and to be safe.

This earthquake has not been confirmed by the Earth Science Council as to its magnitude. “We remain on high alert for any reports across the city of Johannesburg this evening,” Mulaudzi said.

Social media users took to Twitter to share their experiences with the earthquake.

Yousef Amprojee (@Abramjee) July 22, 2023. Yousef Amprojee (@Abramjee) July 22, 2023

“Earthquake reports in parts of the West Rand,” Amprojemi wrote on Twitter, while John Sukazee said it was also felt in Soweto.

#earthquakeAnother Tremor in Roodepoort – It’s time to move in!!! – Palesa 👑 (@Mpho04457771) July 22, 2023

Boksburg earthquake

In June, South Africans woke up to a strong 4.4-magnitude earthquake that was felt in large parts of Gauteng.

The earthquake hit Gauteng Province at around 2:38 am on Sunday, June 10, 2023 causing homes and buildings to shake.

The National Geosciences Council said the earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Gauteng had a magnitude of 4.4.

The council’s website earlier mentioned the magnitude as 4.7.

“The earthquake registered a local intensity of about 4.4 magnitude as recorded by the South African Seismological Network (SANSN). The epicenter was located in the Boksburg region a few kilometers outside of ERPM’s proprietary East Rand mine in Johannesburg.

Also read: Strong earthquake hits large parts of Gauteng

Soweto earthquake

Just two weeks later, the people of Johannesburg were awakened by the magnitude 2.2 earthquake that originated in Soweto.

The Earth Science Council has confirmed that Thursday’s earthquake occurred at approximately 03:15 am in south Johannesburg.

Gauteng has been hit by a series of disasters in the past few months.

Joburg explosion

Last week, the Johannesburg central business district was hit by an explosion, killing one person and injuring 48 others.

Thirty-seven cars, most of them taxis, were also damaged during the blast, which destroyed parts of Bree and Resik Street.

Technicians believe the cause of the Berry Street explosion, in Joburg’s central business district, was a collection of gases that had built up in the sewage system.

Port Fisherville explosion

Just a day after the devastating blast rocked Johannesburg, emergency services responded to another blast in Braam Fisherville, Soweto.

Johannesburg EMS spokesman Zuleli Kumalo said the blast was caused by dynamite attached to a car battery. Three people were injured in the explosion.

Chlorine head explosion

On Friday, another explosion hit Gauteng. This time in Ekurhuleni. It is understood that the explosion occurred on Friday morning, at Chloorkop, Kempton Park. Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesman William Ntlady said one person was injured in the blast.

Boksburg gas leak

Earlier this month, at least 17 people including women and children died after a gas cylinder containing nitrate oxide leaked at the Angelo slum camp in Boksburg.

Gauteng Panyaza Chief Minister Lesufi said preliminary investigations revealed that illegal miners in the area were using nitric oxide to extrapolate what is perceived as gold from the soil in the informal settlement.

The mayor of Ekorholeni, Sifwele Ngodwana, offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

Also Read: Joburg CBD Explosion: The 3 possible causes identified by the city

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.citizen.co.za/news/earth-tremor-rattles-parts-joburg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos