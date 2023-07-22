Earthquake information: Light Mag. 3.6 earthquake – 6.3 miles north of Odessa, Ector County, Texas, USA, on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:24 AM (GMT -5)





Odessa, Texas (4.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, vibration / 2-5 sec: I was out on the back porch having some coffee. I heard rumbles in the distance first, then movement around me. | One user found this interesting.

Odessa, Ector, TX (4.5 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 sec: Sitting in bed, felt and heard loud bump on the wall behind me. I thought a car crashed into my apartment.

Odessa Texas (5.6 km west of epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, vibration / 1-2 sec: Woke me up with vibration or rattling, glass in the kitchen and a loud noise almost like thunder

1317 W 20 St Odessa Texax 79763 (10.1 km SSW from epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): I was lying awake in bed and felt a great initial shock like movement and then followed by shaking in my bed.

Odessa TX 79762-4382 (5 km south of epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Swinging my head (up and down) / 5-10 secs: I was in the northwest room and felt a bump and then rocked like a bed moving up and down to dishes clattering on the shelves. The picture on the wall was shocked and crooked. The Next Door Neighbor app is seeing many reports of similar sentiments.

Odessa TX 79764 (7.2 km west of epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical and horizontal rocking / 2-5 seconds: Strong bump followed by a felt vibration through the floor. Some shook and removed something that had not yet been found. This was much stronger than the ones we’ve felt in the last four years. I was standing on a ceramic floor. Water shook in the toilet.

Odessa, Ector, Texas (4 km south of epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I live on the second floor of an apartment complex building and all of a sudden it starts shaking and some things vibrate and move a bit

Odessa (4.7 km from epicenter SW) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV): Woke me up. It sounded like a train coming home and then it felt like a car hit the house.

Odessa, Texas (6.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] /Very weak vibration (MMI II): I’m sitting in my chair, the wall is shaking right behind me. I felt like someone hit a wall. Nobody else is home.

Odessa TX Corner Highway & Freeway andews / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Vibration / Very Short: One Loud, One Session for My Home | 2 users found this interesting.

Odessa, TX (4.7 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): I was asleep when suddenly the windows rattled loudly and the dog started barking. | One user found this interesting.

Odessa Texas (4.1 km northwest of epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV): A roaring sound may be heard coming from a distance and then a large rapid shift moving from south to north | One user found this interesting.

Odessa Texas (4.9 km from epicenter) [Map] / Slight shake (MMI IV) / Slight roll (lateral tilt in one direction) / Very short: Odessa hair at 4:25 | One user found this interesting.

Odessa Texas (7.9 km south of epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / Very short: I heard a clatter and felt a light vibrate through my bed. | One user found this interesting.

Odyssey / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds: I felt like someone was pounding on my roof 3-4 times with something very big and heavy, making my house tremble

Odessa, TX / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds: I’ve been to dozens of earthquakes in Hawaii and grew up in Las Vegas a few years ago. You guessed what level this level is, 3 higher. Now I have been living in Odessa for 27 years, and in the last two years I have experienced several low-grade earthquakes. Most earthquakes make a shaking noise but in Odessa there is a short rattle or a bang like a demolition. The blast is usually half a second before the shaking. You seem to hear the noise before the vibration.

Odyssey tx 87th st and episode 338 / weak vibration (MMI III) / clatter, vibration / very short: more loud noise than action. His grandson felt it on the floor, his bed on the floor. Odessa near 87th Street and Loop 338

Odessa, TX / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Shaking and rolling / 1-2 seconds: It was more – even a slight shaking. It happened while I was lying down and it was definitely force enough to make me bang my head against the wall. It was over just as quickly as I was able to throw myself onto the body of my two sleeping children.

Near Odessa, Ector, TX (0.4 km ESE from epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: Strong, very strong, moderate shaking

Odessa, Ector, Texas (6.9 km from epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: in bed, I heard it before I felt it, it sounded like thunder on the floor! Shake everything!

Gardendale, Ector, Texas (4.9 km west of epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds: slight steaming

Odessa Texas (10.1 km from epicenter) [Map] / Soft rocking (MMI IV) / Rock and roll / 2-5 sec

Odessa (2.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / soft vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibration / 15-20 seconds: slight vibration

Odessa Texas (5.7 km west-northwest of epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Very short: I heard a bang like someone slammed a door or broke into the house

ector (12.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, vibration / very short: wake me up

North of Odessa (5.1 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swaying (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: I hear a loud beep and then the bed shakes

Odessa (7.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: The entire facade of my house shook

Odessa, Ector, TX (10.4 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

Odessa (5.1 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

Gardendale, Ector, Texas (2.1 km northwest of epicenter) [Map] / Soft Bump (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec: Bump from side to side then a huge bang when it stops

Odessa (6.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

