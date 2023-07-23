Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and where to watch





How to watch the League Cup match between Portland and San Jose Earthquakes as well as when the match kicks off and team news.

On Saturday in the League Cup, the Portland Timbers will play the San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park.

Watch the League Cup live on Apple TV

The Timbers are currently in trouble in Major League Soccer. Their campaign is not progressing as it should. In their previous ten matches, they had only won two. The Timbers currently sit 12th in the Western Conference.

After a 2-0 home win over the Seattle Sounders in a league game last week, the San Jose Earthquakes got their winning streak back on track.

The Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, and Mexican team Tigres UNL are the three teams assigned to Western Group 1.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, broadcast details, and more.

When does the Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes kick off?

The Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes face off on July 22 at Providence Park. Kick-off is set for 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) or 7:00 PM Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch the Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes match online – TV channels and live streams

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month, adding to the team’s long-term sidelines. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the club’s treatment room and will play no part in the upcoming matches.

Portland Timbers Possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, McGraw, Mabiala, Bravo; D Chara, Paredes; Nezgoda, Evander, Luria; pencil.

Earthquake News Team

Gameiro Montero, Michael Paldecimo and Nathan Cardoso will all be sidelined with various injuries, with the latter set to miss the entire season due to a cruciate ligament injury. All-Star Christian Espinosa scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season for San Jose over the weekend and could continue to lead the home team’s line.

San Jose Earthquakes Possible XI: Marcinkowski; Rodriguez, Jonathan, Bison; cap, rough, skahan, trouble, mary; Spinoza, drowned

Face to face record

Over the last five games, Portland has two wins while the Earthquakes have one. Last month, these two teams met in a scoreless tie at PayPal Stadium.

Useful Links

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/portland-timbers-vs-san-jose-earthquakes-leagues-cup-where-to-watch/blt6299bacd2b914152 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos