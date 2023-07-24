San Francisco earthquake! Animated San Francisco mural has been updated with Ghirardelli’s Big Hero 6 at Disney California Adventure





The Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop at Disney California Adventure is “moving” from Pacific Wharf to San Fransokyo Square, and in preparation, the famous moving mural behind the serving area has been changed to focus on the fictional town of “Big Hero 6” rather than the real home of the iconic brand, San Francisco.

Ghirardelli San Francisco mural

From afar, you might not even notice that a change has been made, but upon closer inspection, it’s a little different.

The effects happen on the 3D mural. A trolley moves, lights turn on and off, and an “earthquake” shakes the mural. The Ghirardelli Building appears to have collapsed, although the real thing survived the 1906 earthquake with minimal damage.

Watch the earthquake’s impact below.

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop is having an invasion from San Fransokyo! Check the updated earthquake sequence. pic.twitter.com/OguDNY7qhn

— Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) July 24, 2023

A fish-shaped wind turbine straight out of a Walt Disney Animation Studios movie soars high above the scenery (including Ghirardelli Square, now complete with Japanese characters on the signs) with the Ghiradelli logo printed on the side of it. Rita turbo mixers will also be equipped with a giant stand similar to this one.

Compare these photos to the old version, pictured below, from the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop that opened in 2012 (when the World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae was only $8.25 instead of $15.75).

Image source: OC Register

The houses across the street now resemble the ones in the movie, mixing Japanese and American influences from the two famous metropolises.

The San Fransokyo Gate Bridge replaces the Golden Gate Bridge while we wait for the real bridge just steps away to be completed.

The carriage now belongs to the city of San Fransokyo, and is decorated with new signs and lanterns.

Lanterns bearing the letters “SFS” to represent San Fransokio Square line the streets, as do red lanterns.

Even some small details, such as half-dark stickers and a remote buggy, have received an update.

The skyscraper in the background wasn’t safe from the changes either.

Japanese characters are printed on various sections throughout the design.

Cherry blossoms adorn the upper middle part of the background. In Japanese culture, cherry blossoms are particularly symbolic, representing human life, beauty, and more.

The Ghiradelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop is open daily and can be found at what is now Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure. It will be part of San Fransokyo Square when it officially opens to guests on August 31, 2023, but it also promised to offer some new menu items inspired by the new look. Details of the new items have not been released.

Pat Pacific Wharf Square San Francisco

Pacific Wharf’s main entrance bridge is currently closed for the installation of Torii Gate towers, as it has been converted to the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge.

. The port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will also be officially opened. In the following weeks, more dining options and shopping opportunities will be available until mid-August, when the transformation is supposed to be complete.

Locations from the Cappuccino Cart to The Bakery Tour will also be decorated with street art and colorful banners celebrating the Big Hero 6 team.

Guests will be able to interact with Hiro and Baymax (who will be speaking!) outside the Hamada Bot Shop.

Near Hamada Bot Shop will be the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market, a storefront filled with unique clothes, homewares, and more featuring Baymax and friends. As seen in the concept art above, market shelves are housed in robotic storage boxes, with decommissioned battle bots on display. Megabot Hiro will be in the rafters above.

Across from Maker’s Market, vending machines will be taking gold featuring Baymax and other San Fransokyo images.

Dining options will include existing Pacific Wharf venues and new options inspired by Asian cuisine and “Big Hero 6.”

Aunt Cass Café, the second bakery café run by Hiro’s lovable aunt, will serve soup in freshly baked and more Japanese-inspired Boudin’ bowls. On the outside of this quick-service restaurant, you’ll find a mural of Aunt Cass’ lucky pet cat, Mochi.

For more Disneyland Resort news and information, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For news on Disney Parks around the world, visit WDWNT.

