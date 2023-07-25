Scientists say they can predict earthquakes by analyzing small changes in GPS data.





This could be a huge deal

Scientists have discovered that subtle changes in GPS signals can allow us to predict large earthquakes nearly two hours in advance, a potentially life-saving new way to mitigate disasters.

The team analyzed GPS data from 90 major earthquakes, of magnitude 7 and above, and found evidence of an earlier phase in which fault lines of tectonic plates begin to slip, eventually resulting in strong tremors.

While we have found ways to predict the imminent eruption of volcanoes, it is still difficult to predict earthquakes.

“The existence of an observable precursor of fault slip before large earthquakes has been debated for decades,” University of Côte d’Azur earthquake researchers Jean-Mathieu Nocquet and Quentin Bletery write in a new paper on the research published in the journal Science.

The biggest one

Previous efforts have failed to accurately predict major earthquakes, in large part due to the fact that we do not fully understand the relationship between these signals and actual seismic activity. Many of these signals, the paper writes, “do not immediately precede earthquakes, are not seen before most events, and are also commonly observed without being followed by earthquakes.”

But by analyzing the slip observed in GPS data taken from nearly 3,000 stations worldwide, the two researchers found “an exponential acceleration of the slip for about two hours before rupture, indicating that large earthquakes begin with a pre-slip phase.”

In other words, we may have come up with a reliable way to give residents plenty of advance notice.

“If it can be confirmed that earthquake nucleation often involves a preliminary phase of hours, and the means can be developed to measure it reliably, a precursor warning can be issued,” seismologist Roland Bürgmann wrote in an accompanying article for Science.

Shake Shack

But more research still needs to be done before we can say with confidence that we’ve discovered a new way to predict the next big earthquake.

First, we’re still not entirely sure whether we can actually measure these precursor coupons to “provide a useful warning,” as Borgmann argued. “It will be important to fully explore how often similar slow-slip episodes occur as false starts, without being followed by earthquakes.”

However, the data could be useful if it is “integrated into automated earthquake early warning systems,” he added, allowing scientists to let people know that “it’s time to put down the sharp tools and get ready to ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On,’ before the Big One hits.”

