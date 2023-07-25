[Turkey] Distribution of more than 12,400 emergency aid packages to earthquake victims in four villages in Hatay Province, southeastern Turkey has been completed – Türkiye





Although more than five months have passed since two devastating earthquakes hit a large area in southeastern Turkey, many people in the affected areas are still living in temporary housing such as tents and containers. With financial support from the Japan Platform, Peace Winds has been distributing basic foodstuffs and daily commodities to the residents of two other villages in addition to the villages of Tanisma and Madenboyu that we have been helping over the past months. The two villages where we have expanded our activities are the neighboring villages of Avsuyu and Bozhuyuk. By mid-July, we had delivered more than 12,400 parcels of food and daily commodities in total.

The four municipalities are located in Hatay Province, which was one of the hardest hit areas. In Tanisma, Madenboyu and Bozhuyuk about 70 percent to 80 percent of the population lives in tents. And although Avsuyu was not severely affected by the earthquakes in terms of structural damage, it is home to a large community of Syrian refugees residing in a tented community on the outskirts of the village with only the most basic infrastructure.

During the period of activities there, Peace Winds distributed:

3502 food packages and 1834 daily commodities packages in Tanisma

3,752 food packages and 1,886 packages of daily commodities in Madenboyu

450 food packages and 450 packages of daily commodities in Bozhuyuk

300 food packages and 300 packages of daily commodities in Avsuyu

These support packages are not enough to support the entire population because there is still an influx of evacuees from other areas.

Those living in the tented village of Avsuyu face some of the most difficult conditions. About 107 families live inside 50 basic tents in the “village” which is located in the open, without shade from the scorching sun. It is served by two intermittent water outlets and four showers and toilets (two each for men and women). Sanitary conditions are poor, and are expected to worsen as summer temperatures rise. According to the community leader, about a third of the refugees are young children.

International Children’s Art Festival around the world

Amidst these ongoing hardships, Peace Winds has also sought to spend time with village children, most of whom have been unable to return to school due to structural damage to school buildings. At Tanisma and Madenboyu, Peace Winds staff brought children together to create artwork for the International Children’s Art Festival around the world. The children worked diligently and enthusiastically to draw colorful pictures that reflect the theme of this year’s festival, “Family”, and to write about memories and feelings related to this theme.

A 12-year-old girl in Taneza expressed her gratitude to those who donated to the project, adding that she was determined to “study Japanese and visit Japan as soon as possible” to meet the donors face-to-face.

Peace Winds is already preparing to distribute “summer” items, such as fans, mosquito nets, and cooler boxes. We also look forward to moving forward with other activities that will support affected people. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

